Jon Fitterer just smiled as he wiped the sweat from his brow, looking at the dent on the gate on one of the bucking chutes at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
He tapped on it with a pry bar just for posterity’s sake.
“I could pound on that bar with a sledgehammer and not do something like that,” said the fifth-generation Kittitas Valley resident whose family has been involved with the rodeo since its inception.
“I remember when the bull got his horn stuck between the gate. Imagine the power it takes to do something like that with just a twist of his head?”
The sun beat down on the empty arena. Even though the temperature was in the low 90s, the heat coming off the arena floor made it seem hotter.
The empty grandstands, the silence, not even a puff of that famous Ellensburg wind, was a scene most rodeo fans don’t have the opportunity to witness.
The legendary arena will be filled to the rafters come Labor Day Weekend, but for now the behind-the-scenes work, the behind-the-chutes work, goes unnoticed to the people that will fill the arena to watch ‘em buck.
Like every great production, there are a lot of moving parts working together out of the spotlight. The band might make it rock, but it’s the roadies that make it roll and rodeo is no different.
They can house anywhere from 180 to 200 animals on the rodeo grounds at any one time. They run more bulls on Saturday night for Xtreme Bulls than the rest of the rodeo combined.
“We’re penning and delivering a bull every 45 to 60 seconds. That’s how fast we have to load and get those animals to the chute,” Fitterer explained. “For Xtreme Bulls on Saturday, we know the bulls that are going to be performing, but we don’t know the order they’ll perform in.
“So, we can’t take them out of the pen and get them lined up until we’re ready to actually load them in the chute. Every second counts and that’s where the sorting really helps. It gets really wild. It gets Western.”
It gets Western is the catchphrase of the day.
It’s an orchestrated production with stock contractors, the chute boss, and some 15 members of the crew doing their part to make sure the right bucking horse, the right bull is in the right chute, matched against its cowboy counterpart.
It’s a thing of beauty and a lot of credit goes to the guys that work with the animal athletes at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo.
“You can credit Daniel Beard and our crew underneath the grandstands in the way that we handle the stock,” Fitterer said. “Daniel is an encyclopedia of rough stock knowledge. He learned from one of the best in the business, his granddad (Frank Beard). He’s a magician when it comes to sorting.”
It goes without saying, the team effort from truck to pen to sorting to the chute. If everybody does their part the show goes off without a hitch. They want to stay invisible to the public as a rule of thumb.
“If you’re doing your job and every animal is where it needs to be, when they need to be there, then no one in the stands really knows just how hard it is to get it organized. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Beard said. “I learned so much from my grandpa, just watching what was going on in the alley.
“There’s also some pretty handy livestock people and you pay attention because they were magicians long before I was a magician.”
It is hard to imagine bucking horses or bulls lining up like waiting in line to check out at Fred Meyer, but in essence, that’s what’s going on in the staging area.
Handlers bring them out of the holding pens in the buck order, what chute they are headed for, it’s not their first rodeo and the animals get ready to do their part.
“We get them out in a buck order, then get them in line to a specific spot. When you’re jumping around to different pens with different companies, sometimes they start to get onery,” Beard explained. “There are a whole lot of moving parts and sometimes we have to assure the animals to step away from the pressure.”
Like every good campfire story, you start at the beginning to best explain how it all gets done.
The Ellensburg Rodeo features some of the best stock contractors in the business in Flying 5 Rodeo, Big Bend Rodeo, Korkow Rodeo, Corey & Lange Rodeo, Dakota Rodeo, Summit Pro Rodeo and Calgary Stampede.
Because Corey & Lange Rodeo is based out of Moses Lake and Flying 5 Rodeo and Big Bend Rodeo are stationed in Ritzville, they run trucks back and forth daily so that stock not performing on a particular day can be housed in familiar territory.
Calgary Stampede and Dakota Rodeo don’t have that luxury, so both lease from local ranchers to provide off-site pens until the day of their performance. Calgary Stampede leases the property from Cindy McMeans and Dakota Rodeo houses the 26 bulls it will be bringing to another local location.
The loading process starts with the stock contractors locating the animal in the holding pen, having already determined whether it is a right-handed or left-handed bull, meaning which chute it will be loaded in for the best performance.
“You have to be careful (when you’re in the pen), but most of them are pretty quiet and they understand their job,” Mike Corey said. “You go in there, when you get the one you want you take him right up the middle for the left-hand or right-hand delivery.
“We can move around back there because we know ‘em. A stranger probably couldn’t do it, but my bulls know us.”
Dakota Rodeo is bringing 26 of the top bucking bull in the world to Ellensburg. Twenty will buck on Saturday night and again on Championship Monday.
“We know our bulls. We’re around them every day,” said Chad Berger, who’s a 12-time PBR Contractor of Year. “I’ve already decided which is right and left-handed. It is all part of the process and they know when it’s time to go.
“We have over 300 bulls at home and the top 26 are going to be in Ellensburg.”
Last year was the first time Dakota Rodeo was contracted to bring the stock to Ellensburg. They say you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression and the Ellensburg Rodeo left a lasting memory with Berger and his crew.
“Xtreme Bulls was crazy. It’s been billed as the best Xtreme bull riding in the United States and they won the award to prove that,” Berger said. “It was my first year here and it was a sell-out crowd. They tell me it’s like that every year, so we’re excited to be coming back.
“As a rodeo, Ellensburg is one of the greatest rodeos in the country and I would say the stock is as good as any round at the NFR. You got Mike Corey and Calgary Stampede. If you have Calgary Stampede at your rodeo, you have some of the best horses in the world. It certainly lived up to its name.”