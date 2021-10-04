SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL: Central Washington football upsets No. 11 Midwestern State BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Washington University graduate linebacker Donte Hamilton (44) and redshirt junior linebacker Daeon Hudson (28) celebrate a pass deflection against No. 11 Midwestern State Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Donte Hamilton and the Central Washington University football team weren't going to let this one get away — not after last week.The graduate linebacker's school-record-tying three interceptions in a six-minute, 17-second fourth-quarter span slammed the door on No. 11 Midwestern State of the Lone Star Conference in a 30-20 upset Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg."I'm extremely proud of our young group tonight," Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said. "I thought they fought hard all night long, and I thought we were the more physical team. I thought we played disciplined for the most part — we've still got some penalty issues that we need to clean up — but I was very proud of the way our defense played, with four interceptions and ball hawks all over the field, and our offense operated the way they needed to. I think we've got a lot of room to grow, still, and we're just barely scratching the surface of what we can do, but it was great to see those guys rebound after last weekend." I think we've got a lot of room to grow, still, and we're just barely scratching the surface of what we can do, but it was great to see those guys rebound after last weekend." Central Washington (3-2 overall) forced six turnovers in all as it beat its first ranked opponent since it ousted No. 24 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 45-31 Oct. 6, 2018, and Hamilton is the first Wildcats defender with three interceptions since Cedrique Chaney did it Sept. 15, 2012, at Western Oregon.Redshirt sophomore Quincy Glasper and Central Washington did not give the ball away in his first collegiate start as he completed 11 of 22 passes for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and ran 12 times for 46 yards."I'm just happy we got the 'W', to be honest, and I'm super proud of Quincy," said Hamilton, who led the defense with 10 tackles. "I told Quincy before the game, 'If we get no turnovers we're going to win this game,' and that's exactly what happened. The belief that we have in this team, regardless of what happened last week, we were onto this week and we were just ready to go in and prove that we're one of the best teams in the nation."The Wildcats held the Mustangs (4-1) to 114 of their 398 yards after halftime of their first-ever meeting and sent them to their third non-conference loss since 2002.Freshman kicker Ritse Vaes put Midwestern State ahead first with a 31-yard field goal with 4:55 left in the first quarter, but Darius Morrison jumpstarted Central Washington with a 65-yard touchdown up the right numbers on his single catch of the evening and Patrick Hegarty nailed the extra point at 3:24.Freshman wideout Ja'Juan Mason's 47-yard slanting touchdown catch up the right put Midwestern State back in front, 10-7, to start the second.Mustangs senior defensive end Melik Owens blocked Hegarty's 30-yard field goal and recovered at their 46 with 10:17 to halftime, but Kai Gamble stripped senior quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole of the ball and Daeon Hudson recovered at the Wildcats 39.Glasper's two-yard keeper dive to the right pylon and Hegarty's point-after put Central Washington back up at 14-10 with 7:43 to intermission."I've just got to say, the energy in the air — there was something about this whole week, I just felt like the guys were really locked in," Glasper said. "Coach was preaching a lot about discipline, and we took that to heart: The most disciplined team wins, so we took that to heart and that's what we came out here and did." Senior back Trenton Kennedy ran 39 yards for a score with 5:09 left and put Midwestern State back up 17-14. Freshman back Jalen March's three-yard 4th-and-1 dive up the middle at the Wildcats 33 gave the Mustangs a fresh set of downs on their next drive, but Tanner Volk picked Sterling-Cole's 4th-and-20 fade to the end zone as time expired.Hegarty split the uprights from 45 yards and tied it 17-17 with 11:54 left in the third.Midwestern State answered with a 41-yard field goal and led 20-17 at 8:26 before Zach Stecklein forced a fumble at the Midwestern State 29, Sean Gordon recovered and Hegarty kicked Central Washington into a 20-20 tie four seconds into the fourth.Hamilton picked Sterling-Cole up the left seam and brought it back to the Mustangs 26 with 10:28 left in the evening, and Jojo Hillel lept and caught a 26-yard Glasper pass in the back-left of the end zone on the next play for a 27-20 lead with Hegarty's extra point.Hamilton intercepted Sterling-Cole again at the Wildcats 23 and returned it to the 44, and came down with his third Sterling-Cole pass at the Central Washington 43 at 4:11."At the end of the game we give out a game ball and he really deserved it, but when the quarterback gets his first start and first win, he has to have the game ball," said Fisk of Hamilton. "Q got the game ball, but I've been around a couple players in my time that really will their team to victory, and there's not very many of them: Kevin Haynes, here, was one of them, we had a young man named Austin Dodge at Southern Oregon that was one of those guys, and this guy is one of those guys: He wills his team to victory, he says the right things in the locker room before the game and at halftime, he gets his guys squared up and makes sure that they're focused and the energy is high — and he did the same thing a week ago: We had the same feeling in the air a week ago, we just didn't quite get it done, so it was really gratifying to get it done tonight."Hegarty turned the third pick into three points from 50 yards with 2:21 left and, after the Mustangs came up just short on 4th-and-5 at their 49, Central Washington celebrated the upset in a victory formation.Tyler Flanagan carried 13 times for 60 yards, and Hillel caught three passes for 55 yards.Sterling-Cole finished 16-of-38 for 212 yards, Kennedy ended up with 80 rushing yards, Mason went 121 yards with four catches and junior linebacker Justin Guillory led Midwestern State tacklers with 12.Next for the Wildcats is the away half of a home-and-away with Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon (2-3, 1-0 GNAC), which came back to beat West Texas A&M 41-38 at home Saturday and will host Central Washington in its Homecoming game scheduled for Oct. 9 in Monmouth."We don't try to think ahead of time, but we're excited to be playing our next opponent next week, an in-conference game for a group that we're excited to take down to Monmouth," Fisk said.The Wildcats will have a bye week from there and return to Tomlinson Stadium for their Homecoming against the Wolves, whom they survived 42-41 in overtime on the road in 2019 and have taken 34 of 45 head-to-head since 1987, scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23. 