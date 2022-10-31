Giants Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, left, scores a touchdown past New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday.

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes.

The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it, securing a 33-yard touchdown catch that provided the decisive points in Seattle's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.


