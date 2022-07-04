For almost a century, a local group of motorcycle enthusiasts has been delighting audiences across the West Coast, performing for Kittitas County residents at multiple events within the area.
The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team thrilled parade goers Saturday at the annual Pioneer Days event in Cle Elum, and they have become a fixture over the past five years at the event. The riders, dressed in vintage clothing and riding motorcycles that are true to the period interact with event attendees as they perform tricks for the crowd on their motorcycles.
The team is a nonprofit organization that not only donates their time to the events they participate in, but they also participate in fundraisers for charitable organizations as much as possible. Along with Pioneer Days, the team will also perform this year at the Kruisin Kittitas Burnouts and Car Show in August. Although they have only been performing in Kittitas County for about six years, the team goes way farther back in history.
Team member Earl George said the team has been around since 1938, although they disbanded for a few years during World War II. He said the team started out as hillclimbers, stretch-framed motorcycles racing where the objective was to ride to the top of a hill in the shortest amount of time.
“Then they started to do little stunt gigs, and it turned into this,” he said of the team’s history.
Team member Jimi Wright said the team members would perform the stunts during the intermissions, and the crowds ended up loving their antics.
“Pretty soon, more people were coming to the intermissions to watch the stunts than they were to watch the hillclimbers,” he said.
Although the team is loosely based in the Seattle area, Wright and his four sons, who are also team members, moved to Ellensburg about seven years ago, and he said they started pushing the team to organize shows in the area.
“We started reaching out and seeing who was available,” he said. “The Kittitas Chamber has been really nice to us. They’ve brought us here to Pioneer Days and to the burnouts in Kittitas.”
Although they come from different backgrounds and locations around the state, the current team members share one major passion, and that is motorcycles.
“Most of us have extensive motorcycles pasts,” George said. “Jim here, he’s second generation and his son is third generation. My neighbor was a captain for the team, and he told me I had to come and join.”
Once members are accepted to join, they have to own and maintain their own motorcycles. After riding with the team for one year, George said all the active members vote to confirm the new members.
“That’s what keeps it pretty elite,” he said.
Typical modifications on the team bikes include paint, handlebars, and shifters. Every bike on the team is vintage, with the oldest being made in 1931. The newest bikes on the team are from the 1950s.
Although the team performs throughout the year, they slow down a bit during the winter. They have performed events all over the state, and even make their way to Canada and Southern California. They perform at least 20 times a year.
George said the team hasn’t been practicing as much as they normally like to recently, but the team usually practice about six to 10 times a year.
“We’re also tuning things before shows, after shows, and during the shows,” he said. “We’ll hit it heavy for about three hours during our practices.”
For George, he said the thing that keeps him going every event is the joy the team’s performances bring to the kids.
“It’s just the smiles,” he said. “It’s trying to better the image of motorcycling. It’s both of those things boiled together.”
For Wright, he said the sense of collectiveness is what drives him to the team.
“This team is my family,” he said. “These are my brothers. It’s all about the family for us.”