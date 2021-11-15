Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day search For the DAILY RECORD Nov 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, who had been missing in the mountains near Cliffdell in Kittitas County since Nov. 2, was found deceased Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.Schreckengost, 56, went scouting for elk on Nov. 2 and, since he didn’t return, had been the subject of a search involving 60 different agencies and organizations and thousands of hours from professional and trained volunteer searchers. There was no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play. Schreckengost was found about a half mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting. Schreckengost’s family and the Seattle Fire Department were notified immediately that he was found. The Kittitas County Coroner responded with the Sheriff’s Office and will complete the investigation to confirm the chief’s cause of death. Schreckengost’s family and members of the Seattle Fire Department escorted him to Johnston and Williams funeral home in Ellensburg with the coroner. Sheriff Clay Myers said: “We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss. We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jay Schreckengost Social Services Clay Myers Seattle Fire Department Kittitas County Search Foul Play Coroner Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Daily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Letter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Ellensburg volleyball will face Ephrata in CWAC Tournament championship Saturday Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter