Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, who had been missing in the mountains near Cliffdell in Kittitas County since Nov. 2, was found deceased Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Schreckengost, 56, went scouting for elk on Nov. 2 and, since he didn’t return, had been the subject of a search involving 60 different agencies and organizations and thousands of hours from professional and trained volunteer searchers.  

There was no preliminary evidence of suspicious activity or foul play. Schreckengost was found about a half mile from the spot where his pickup was parked on the day he went hunting. Schreckengost’s family and the Seattle Fire Department were notified immediately that he was found.  

The Kittitas County Coroner responded with the Sheriff’s Office and will complete the investigation to confirm the chief’s cause of death. Schreckengost’s family and members of the Seattle Fire Department escorted him to Johnston and Williams funeral home in Ellensburg with the coroner.  

Sheriff Clay Myers said: “We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters, and we ask the public and press to respect their privacy as they grieve his loss. We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search. It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”

