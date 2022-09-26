The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team picked up the intensity in its final six minutes against reigning Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Selah Saturday at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex, but the Vikings’ Allison Moultray finished in the final two.
The all-conference first-team senior forward/midfielder led a transition attack into a one-on-one with Reagan Messner and struck the back of the net for a 1-0 win.
“Keep going,” called first-team senior keeper Lexi Grenz from the Selah goal before Moultray got the break she wanted and the Vikings (4-4 overall, 3-2 CWAC) sealed their second shutout in a row and their third of the fall.
After beating Class 4A West Valley 3-1 and rival Prosser 2-0 in its first two games of the season at Central’s Recreation Sports Complex, the Bulldogs (2-3 overall, 1-2) could not continue their good fortune.
“Playing on their fields creates a good and different experience for the girls,” said Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland, whose side fell to Selah for the second time in a row since the CWAC Tournament final and has split the last six head-to-head — all by a single goal — with the Vikings since Feb. 20, 2020.
The Bulldogs and No. 22 Selah, both back from the Class 2A first round, are scheduled to meet again Oct. 13 in Selah, but next for Ellensburg is a home game with 12th-ranked Ephrata (4-3, 1-2 before its home game with 3-3, 2-2 Prosser Tuesday) scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.