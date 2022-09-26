Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team picked up the intensity in its final six minutes against reigning Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament champion Selah Saturday at the Central Washington University Women’s Soccer Complex, but the Vikings’ Allison Moultray finished in the final two.

The all-conference first-team senior forward/midfielder led a transition attack into a one-on-one with Reagan Messner and struck the back of the net for a 1-0 win.

