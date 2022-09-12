Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A cow was reported in the roadway on West Bowers Road.
• The school zone flashing lights at East Third Avenue and North Pfenning Road reportedly are not working.
• A bear reportedly charged at the reporting party’s wife on Greenbrier Place near Cle Elum. There were no injuries.
• A golf cart and charger reportedly were stolen from outside a storage shed on Cabin Trail Drive near Cle Elum.
• A speed sign lost a bolt and reportedly was hanging upside down on North Ruby Street.
• A dead deer was reported in the left lane of Interstate 90, milepost 73.
• A two-vehicle. non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
• A package was reported stolen on Helena Avenue.
• A baby fawn reportedly had been across the street by itself since the previous day on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• The reporting party said clothing and livestock medications had been stolen from his property on Lower Green Canyon Road.
• Subjects reportedly were target shooting on Durr Road. The reporting party was concerned due to fire danger.
• A Honda Civic reportedly hit a tree on East Fifth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.
• A white Ford sedan reportedly was struck by a utility-type vehicle, which then left the scene on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A naked man was reported in the backyard of a residence on South Maple Street and East Capitol Avenue.
• Two cows were reported on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway, milepost 13.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• There was a report of what appeared to be a controlled burn on Clerf Road. The reporting party was concerned due to the burn ban.
• There was a third-party report of a structure fire on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. Bail $3,000.
• A 39-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, two counts third-degree driving with a suspended license, a non-contact order violation, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and three counts of third-degree theft. Bail $70,000.
• A 40-year-old Modesto, California man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $3,000.
• A 26-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree theft. Bail $1,000.
• A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
• A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $15,000.
• A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a protection order violation. No bail.