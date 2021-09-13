Sept. 13 blotter: Dead duck on truck Sep 13, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A herd of cattle reportedly was in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 87. A hit and run was reported on Umptanum Road.Football chains reportedly were dropped in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.A dead duck reportedly was stuck in a cattle guard on an F250. The reporting party does not know if the driver knew the duck was there.A cow was reported in the roadway on Boylston Road.A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on North Main Street.A 2013 Ford Escape reportedly was stolen on Vantage Highway.A burglary was reported on South Main Street.The reporting party’s neighbor has two juvenile turkeys that are loud all day and night on Garfield Avenue in South Cle Elum.A vehicle reportedly was T-boned at a stop sign at North Pfenning Road and Game Farm Road. No injuries were reported.A package was reported stolen on North Ridgeview Lane.A theft was reported on South Chestnut Street.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on East First Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.A large sign that looks like a reader board from the freeway says “No mask,” and “Don’t get the vaccine,” off of Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.A bat reportedly was above a neighbor’s doorway on East Helena Avenue.A power line reportedly was down in the reporting party’s backyard on North Sampson Street.A mailbox reportedly was smashed on Vantage Highway.A vehicle reportedly drove into a brick wall on North Brick Road and East Sanders Road.Vehicle tabs were reported stolen on South Alder Street.A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Road.A TV was reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.A dark brown horse reportedly was loose on Pfenning Road. An assault was reported on Seattle Avenue.A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 115.Graffiti was reported in the picnic area and on the bathroom exterior wall at Kiwanis Park.An F150 reportedly struck a deer on Upper Peoh Point Road and Pays Road. The injured deer ran into the bushes.Three men reportedly were involved in an assault on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on North B Street.An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.A theft was reported on 10th Avenue.A woman reportedly took two cases of beer without paying on West University Way.A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 11-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A fire reportedly was set inside a garage on Symphony Court near Cle Elum.A possible campfire was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way.A small fire was reported on the right side of the highway in someone’s yard on state Route 97, milepost 151.A structure fire was reported on Millstone Loop.Smoke reportedly was smelled in a residence on Fourth Avenue.A fire was reported in the backyard of a residence on state Route 97.A smoke investigation was reported off of Red Bridge Road.A subject reportedly camping under a bridge with a campfire on Teanaway Road.A smoke investigation was reported off of state Route 970, milepost 5.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 11-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, harassment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000. 