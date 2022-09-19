Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A person in a black hoodie reportedly fired a paintball gun toward a building on South Canyon Road.
• Part of a pillar reportedly was in the roadway on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A speed limit trailer reportedly was possibly struck and damaged by a semi on South Canyon Road.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
• The keyhole of a kitchen door reportedly was turned upside down on Milwaukee Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A three-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
• A firearm reportedly was stolen on Camozzy Road.
• A non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.
• A theft was reported at a residence on Brown Road.
• Apple pens were reported stolen on East University Way.
• A collision involving a single vehicle and a telephone pole was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road, milepost .5.
• A customer reportedly ran out of the store without paying for the item on Main Street.
• Two dogs and multiple cats reportedly were dumped in a field off Fairview Road and Kittitas Highway.
• Three vehicles reportedly were doing burnouts in a grocery store parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
• Fireworks were reported on Tjossem Road and Berry Road.
• A non-injury collision involving a Ford F150 and a GMC Acadia was reported on North Airport Road and East Bender Road.
• There was a request for law enforcement at a football field on East Capitol Avenue where coaches and referees were in a verbal dispute.
• A shoplifter reportedly was getting into a vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A man reportedly had his pants down and was rummaging through the grass on University Way. He had a wagon with him.
• Subjects reportedly were illegally bow hunting in the area of the Washington State Horse Park.
• A disposable vape was reported stolen on South Main Street.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Brook Lane.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821.
• Six juveniles reportedly were running into traffic with flags on North First Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
• The reporting party reportedly could see a man attempting to break into a neighbor’s residence on Gobblers Knob Road.
• Two cows reportedly were wandering in the roadway on Alford Road and Look Road.
• The reporting party advised a customer punched him and tried to tackle him on North First Street in Roslyn.
• A hit and run was reported on West 15th Avenue.
• A Ford was reported stolen from outside a residence on Village Drive.
• A cow was reported on the roadway on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.
• A black cow was reported at the intersection of Moe Road and Thrall Road.
• The reporting party trapped the neighbor’s cat and requested assistance in returning it on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
• A friendly German shepherd with no collar reportedly was running around on North Cora Street.
• An injured goose was reported on West First Avenue and North King Street in Kittitas.
• A black cow reportedly was loose on the John Wayne Trail near Faust Road and Sinclair Road.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen on East 10th Avenue.
• A man reportedly stole an ounce of cannabis on West University Way.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Main Street.
• An explosion was reported behind Burger King on South Canyon Road. Flames could be seen after the explosion and there was a strong smell of smoke.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A fire reportedly was burning along the roadway on Vantage Highway.
• Smoke was reported south of Interstate 90, milepost 80.
• A small pickup reportedly appeared to be on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 106.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 53-year-old Kent woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
• A 42-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,500.
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol. Booked and released.