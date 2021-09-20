Sept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcohol Sep 20, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Camping gear was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum. A white Freightliner reportedly was sparking under the hood and there was visible smoke on Dolarway Road.A subject reportedly was crawling in the donation bin on East Mountain View Avenue.Five cows reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Prater Road.A $400 inner tube reportedly was stolen from the back of a pickup in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.A hit and run was reported on West Washington Avenue and South Main Street.A burglary was reported on North Walnut Street.An intoxicated man reportedly was pouring beer on himself in front of a tavern on West Fourth Avenue.An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.The reporting party could see six subjects throwing cones around and yelling at each other on West Fourth Avenue.An assault was reported on North Main Street.A woman reportedly stole a 20-pack of Coors Light Seltzer from a store on South Main Street.A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way.A Ford Edge was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.A laptop was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.An assault was reported on South Main Street.A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.A one-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.The reporting party found barefoot footprints outside his residence in the back and also saw someone walking toward the residence on state Route 97. A woman reportedly stole a couple cases of beer from a store on University Way.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Sampson Street.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Honda Element on South Canyon Road.A Yamaha YFC450 was reported stolen on Wilson Creek Road.A pickup reportedly appeared to have struck a tree on state Route 903.A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.A residential burglary was reported on Naneum Road.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Seventh Avenue.A man reportedly was in the roadway dancing on University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 18-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A white Freightliner reportedly was sparking under the hood and there was visible smoke on Dolarway Road.A campfire was reported on a beach Via Kachess Road.A wood-burning fire was reported in a backyard on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.A burn pile was reported on Big Horn Way.A boiler catcher on a grill reportedly was on fire on state Route 970.An outside fire was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.A large plume of smoke was reported on Manastash Road.A trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 89.Subjects reportedly were burning wet wood and garbage in the fireplace in their residence on Grant Street in Cle Elum. The reportArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 53-year-old Longview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $25,000. 