Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor letting his pigs onto the reporting party’s property, damaging property and killing one of the reporting party’s ducks.
• A Kenworth truck reportedly was hit by a white cab with a trailer on Dolarway Road.
• An elderly man reportedly dropped his wallet in the bathroom and the reporting party has video of another man walking out of the store with the wallet on North Ruby Street.
• A 6-foot-tall man in his 50s reportedly was sitting on a bench in front of the Brooks Library saying religious things to passersby, asking odd questions and eating pudding on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A non-injury collision reportedly occurred Sept. 7 on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party is upset that the Air Force is flying jets low near the freeway on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
• A theft was reported at a store on East Mountain View Avenue.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
• A non-injury collision involving a blue Ford Ranger and an older red SUV was reported on Lyons Road and Venture Road.
• The homeless camp on Lauderdale Lane reportedly was flying drones over the reporting party’s residence.
• An assault was reported on Pearl Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
• A red truck with a large ladder pulling a dump trailer reportedly was sparking everywhere on the Bullfrog Road roundabout.
• An assault was reported on North Regal Street.
• Three cattle reportedly were loose near the roadway on state Route 979 and Lambert Road.
• A light pole reportedly fell in a parking lot on South Canyon Road. It was unknown if struck by a vehicle or fell on its own.
• The rear window of a vehicle parked on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop reportedly was smashed while the vehicle’s owner was fishing.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 821, milepost 10.
• A wallet was reported stolen at the Central Washington University soccer field.
• A stray cat reportedly had kittens in the reporting party’s garage on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A baby cow was reported in the roadway on Lester Road and Schnebly Road.
• A red 1997 Honda Civic coup was reported stolen in Cle Elum.
• A neighbor reportedly was firing his cannon on White Road in Cle Elum.
• Ten dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.
• Two vehicles reportedly were doing bodies on the property behind the train depot in Kittitas.
• The reporting party’s dog reportedly was stolen from inside the reporting party’s house sometime within the past 24 hours on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly attacked the reporting party’s dog on Rainier Drive in Kittitas.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from Barto Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from the Student Union and Recreation Center on the CWU campus.
• A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A vehicle reportedly crossed the roadway, hit the reporting party and caught fire on Interstate 90, milepost 113.5.
• An unattended burn pile was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
• A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 75.5.
• Subjects reportedly were burning what smelled like garbage and plastic on East Sanders Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 24-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicular assault. No bail.
• A 45-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000.
• A 38-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
• A 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.
• A 25-year-old Long Beach, California man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree burglary/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• An Enumclaw man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for felony eluding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. No bail.