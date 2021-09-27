Sept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Sep 27, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A vehicle vs. pedestrian collision was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. A man reportedly broke into a dealership on West Dolarway Road.A 2001 KTM motorcycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.A man reportedly was attempting to gain access to multiple buildings on North Ruby Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on West Alder Street.Gas reportedly was siphoned out off a 1987 Toyota pickup while parked on East Mountain View Avenue.A beach cruiser bicycle was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and Kittitas Street.The left-hand turn signal reportedly took six cycles to turn green on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.Two semis reportedly side-swiped each other in the roundabout on South Canyon Road.A one-vehicle rollover collision was reported on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek Road.A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.A 5-gallon bucket of hydraulic oil reportedly fell out of the back of a utility truck, spilling on the roadway on North Water Street and West University Way.A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and Reecer Creek Way.The reporting party got $60 cashback from a store on North Ruby Street and forgot to grab the full amount. She called the store who advised they observed the next person in line grab the money via their security camera.A black and green mountain bike was reported stolen on North Alder Street.A dead deer was reported in the roadway on South First Street in Roslyn.A pilot reported getting flashed by a green laser from the ground at Bowers Field.There was a report of an ongoing problem of people breaking into a residence on Bull Ealk Road near Cle Elum.Beer was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.The railroad crossing arm reportedly has been going up and down every five minutes ond Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.Reportedly 15 cattle were in the roadway in the area of Dodge Potato Shed.The reporting party advised that a large jet was leaving a huge jet stream over Cle Elum along the Interstate 90 corridor. The reporting party was concerned the jet was losing fule and was concerned for the environment.Two batteries reportedly were stolen off the back of an RV on Forest Service Road 3507.A deer reportedly crashed into the reporting party’s pickup on Airport Road in Cle Elum.A hit and run was reported in Coleman Canyon.A collision involving a vehicle and a deer was reported on state Route 970. Six people reportedly were smoking marijuana and drinking outside of a location on North Walnut Street.A large group of juveniles on foot reportedly knocked down a stop sign on East First Avenue and North Poplar Street.A woman reportedly was hit on the side of her face by another woman on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.Loud people reportedly were playing basketball and cheering on East Helena Avenue.The reporting party said they were bit by a border collie while cycling on Prater Road.An unknown female subject reportedly was in the reporting party’s garage with a crowbar on Vantage Highway.A burglary was reported on North Prospect Street.Subjects reportedly were shooting high-caliber, semi-automatic weapons near a residence on Thrall Road and Badger Pocket.The reporting party struck an arrow sign on the curves on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road awith her white, Dodge dually.An attempted burglary at outbuildings on Tipton Road was reported.The reporting party watched a man wearing a hat and an orange shirt kick in the door and enter a location on South Pine Street.A rollover collision was reported on East Taneum Road, milepost 2.5.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fourth Avenue and North Main Street.A yellow lab reportedly was stuck in a canal and floating downstream.A Sears Craftsman weed eater reportedly was stolen from property on state Route 10.A loaded revolver reportedly was found on the roadway on Cove Road and Weaver Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way.A man reportedly ran into traffic and was almost struck by vehicles on East University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A brush fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 115.A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 93.A man reportedly was burning cardboard in a fire pit behind a laundromat on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 44-year-old Gig Harbor man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree malicious mischief. Bail $5,000.A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary. Bai; $5,000.A 40-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, third-degree malicious mischief, obscuring identification, first-degree possession of a firearm, possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act , possession stolen property, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bai; $25,100.A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.A 30-year-old Elensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $100. Tags Vehicle Collision Road Ellensburg Police Motor Vehicle Highway Criminal Law Transports Officer Burglary Hit And Run 