Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A white Ford reportedly was in a ditch off of Tipton Road and Hungry Junction Road.
• The reporting party has a large injured owl in her pasture on Rein Road.
• Graffiti was reported on Hogue Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• A large husky reportedly was inside an older Dam Ram with a canopy parked on West Third Avenue and North Main Street. The dog was howling and packing for at least 30 minutes. The windows were cracked open.
• A dog reportedly was inside a vehicle parked outside a restaurant on East First Street in Cle Elum. The windows were rolled up.
• A motorcycle reported crashed on Interstate 90, milepost 95.
• A theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Road plates for construction reportedly were loose on North Walnut Street.
• A bear and two cubs were reported on Swauk Creek Lane.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Umptanum Road and Anderson Road.
• Someone reportedly threatened to run over the flaggers of a construction crew and then drove off on West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.
• There was a report of a pregnant cat not being fed on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum. It was unknown who owned the cat or where it resided.
• A non-injury collision involving a large semi and Nissan Altima was reported on Main Street in Vantage.
• A Honda Odyssey reportedly was rear-ended by a pickup on North Water Street and West Fourth Avenue.
• A collision was reported on West University Way and North Wenas Street.
• Sirius XM was reporting a three-vehicle collision on South Canyon Road.
• A dog reportedly was in a white Mustang on North Ruby Street. The windows were rolled down two inches.
• A yellow truck with high-rise forks on it reportedly took down the power lines at a restaurant on East University Way.
• A man in an orange shirt reportedly was beating a German shepherd with something in his hand on North Chestnut Street and East 18th Avenue.
• A collision involving a white Kia and a red truck was reported on North Main Street and West University Way.
• Two bears reportedly were going up and down an alley between West Fifth Street and West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party advised he smelled something like rotten carrots cooking coming from the apartment below him on East Manitoba Avenue.
• A stop sign was reported missing at East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
• A white-haired pointer reportedly was running in and out of traffic on East Second Avenue and North Ruby Street.
• A man reportedly punched another man on Rope Rider Drive.
• A non-injury collision was reported at a truck stop on state Route 97.
• A large tree branch was reported in the middle of the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
• Graffiti was reported on a garage on West Ninth Avenue.
• A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
• The reporting party heard seven or eight gunshots reportedly coming from East Third Avenue.
• A large branch was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Sampson Street.
• Boxes reportedly were in the roadway on South Canyon Road.
• Someone reportedly moved traffic cones into the middle of the roadway on North Walnut Street and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A black bear reportedly was outside a residence and was not leaving on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
• A dog reportedly was in a gray Scion with the windows rolled down on East Washington Avenue and North B Street.
• Someone reportedly broke into a Toyota Solera and possibly stole gas. The front driver window was broken out and the gas flap was open.
• A dog reportedly was in a gray Hyundai on Gladmar Road.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on state Route 970 and state Route 903 near Cle Elum.
• Two teenagers riding bicycles in the area reportedly knocked over trash and the neighbor’s statue on North Water Street.
• Two men in a golf cart reportedly were doing brodies in the community garden on North Alder Street and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. There was no damage to the produce but the soil was torn up.
• A brown and white German short-hair pointer with a doxed tail and a blue collar reportedly was at large on North Pine Street and East First Avenue.
• A bull was reported in the roadway on Charlton Road.
• A man reportedly was urinating outside when a portable toilet was available only feet away on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• An employee at a business on South Canyon Road reported that a customer said he was being followed by people with guns.
• The reporting party caught three juveniles who stole a golf cart on Main Street in Vantage. The juveniles had been drinking. There were empty beer cans in the golf cart.
• Three men were walking southbound on Main Street and one reportedly threw a beer bottle which shattered on the sidewalk.
Fire
• A large amount of white smoke reportedly was coming from a hay truck on West University Way. There were no visible flames.
• A pickup pulling a trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 63.
• The engine of a Toyota reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 101.
• A Kia Sol reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90.
• A brush fire was reported behind a house on East 11th Avenue.
• A fire, about the size of a school bus, was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 95.
• A small planter fire was reported on North Pine Street.
• A column of smoke was reported on the ridge line just south of Kachess Lake.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• Arrest reports for this time period had not been received prior to deadline.