Shopper Worker Disconnect

An employee stocks shelves in the toy section of a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, Nov. 22. More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses haven't been able to resume the same hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with worker shortages.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, Cheryl Woodard used to take her daughter and her friends to eat at a local IHOP in Laurel, Maryland after their dance practice. But now they hardly go there anymore because it closes too early.

“It is a little frustrating because it’s not as convenient as it used to be,” said Woodard, 54, who also does most of her shopping online these days instead of in person because of stores limiting their hours.


Tags

Recommended for you