She opened the night with “Not Afraid of the Dark,” taking full command of the stage with 30 people in-house and the radio audience listening in.

Despite her quiet, humble stage presence when speaking, Star Anna’s dynamic voice and guitar work have a way of releasing the power of time and space. Over the years, she has certainly learned how to keep both feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars, and it couldn’t have been more evident on Thursday night.

“Does anybody out there like David Bowie?” she asked, smiling at the response from under the shadow of the bolero hat she wore.

In 2016, she performed the entirety of Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” backed by the Synergia Northwest Orchestra at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle. But on Thursday night on the Tiny Stage Concert Series broadcast by the Ellensburg Community Radio, it was just a woman and her guitar connecting with ground control on the classic “Space Oddity.”

Since the original recording of utilized the Mellotron, played by Rick Wakeman prior to joining Yes, it took on a completely new vibe behind the strong voice and guitar and ended to a thunderous applause.

“I work on my guitar and it’s getting better and a lot stronger,” she said. “I feel like my singing is strong and I’m not just accompanying myself anymore.”

The power of her guitar work was ever so evident behind the song “Panic Room,” seven songs into the 14-song evening.

“With ‘Panic Room,’ I had to make some adjustments for tonight. I kind of mellowed it out and slowed it down,” she explained. “It can be (a fast-paced song), but I went in and gave it a heavier kind of feel, a little bit more dynamic sound.”

The Ellensburg native still calls the Kittitas Valley home despite living despite living and playing in Seattle throughout the mid-2000s. In several ways, her new song “Follow My Instincts,” is her journey through the music industry, as well as the pandemic world.

Like “Panic Room,” she reworked “Follow My Instincts” for the acoustic set and served up the new song on the Tiny Stage.

“I was happy. I built the song with a garage band with a much different feel,” Star Anna said. “I like the unplugged thing as long as it still brings across the song the way it was intended. You kind of have to adjust, but I do like it.”

Every now and then the goggles she wore on the brim of her hat would sparkle in the stage lighting, giving off a blue spit fire star in the acoustic setting of the 420 Building Loft.

“They give off a flare sometimes and I realized I don’t even have to wear them,” she said with a smile, sitting on the Tiny Stage accepting congratulations from the audience as they made their way out. “I put them on my hat, gives people something to talk about.”

What they talked about on Thursday night was how one of the Pacific Northwest’s prominent stars shined one more time on the concert series she helped launch.

