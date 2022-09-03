It was moving day on Saturday afternoon at the Ellensburg Rodeo.
The final stand of bulls went to the animal athletes — bulls 9, cowboys 1. But one of the hottest cowboys of the 21st century, Stetson Wright, made his case for winning his first Ellensburg Rodeo with an 84.5-point ride on Flying 5’s No. 516 to start the afternoon off in rock star fashion.
“This one’s special. I’ve always wanted to win this rodeo. I came up short last year. I was second in the bull riding and the year before I was second in the bronc riding. Hopefully, this year I can finish strong and win,” said the 23-year-old the Milford, Utah cowboy, who’s leading second-place Caleb Smidt by $205,022 in the RAM All-Around standings.
He made his move Saturday afternoon when Flying 5's powerful bull, No. 516, blew out of the gate, then went into a hard clockwise spin just steps from the bucking chutes. Wright sits on top of the RAM Bull Riding standings with $260,985. He settled in and controlled the ride to the horn, punching his ticket to Monday’s short-go.
“I’ve seen this bull and he’s bucked me off every, single time. I had him in the short round in Reno and he bucked me off. So, I had to come back and try really hard to not let him get me again,” Wright said. “I like the bulls here. I would say they’re as good as any I’ll see at the NFR.”
Bubba Greig from Estherville, Iowa, posted the top score Friday night with an 88-point ride on Big Bend Rodeo’s No. 648 to lead the bull riding. Wright joined Colby Demo at 84.5 for a tie for second and Ernie Courson Jr.’s 83 puts him in the top five at the midway point.
The saddle bronc field made its move when Canadian Kole Ashbacher matched Shorty Garrett’s 83.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Buckaroo. Ashbacher moved into the top of the leaderboard with an 83.5 on Calgary Stampede’s Zaka Kibitz.
Allen Boore remains in second at 82.5. Jack Bentz, Houston Brown and Logan Cook are tied for third at 82 each. CoBurn Bradshaw and Layton Green sit in the Top 10 at 81.5, each.
The short-go picture shaped up a bit on Saturday when Daniel, Wyoming cowboy Tanner Butner, making a strong bid for his first NFR qualification, posted 80.5 and Brody Wells from Powell, Wyo., rode for an 80 on Indian River.
Inglis, Manitoba, cowboy Orin Larsen jumped up the leader board in the barebacks with an 85-point ride Whizbang to top Saturday’s field. He joins leader Mason Clements, who posted 88 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail Friday night. Rocker Steiner still holds onto second at 86. Cole Franks remains in the discussion at 83.
The barrel racing leaderboard is congested as I-5 during rush hour. Stevi Hillman leads with 34.4 on two, followed by Lisa Lockhart at 34.54, Shelley Morgan at 34.79 and Tarryn Lee at 34.83.
The action continues on Sunday, beginning at 11:45 a.m.