Xavier Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, goes to the basket as Xavier forward Dieonte Miles (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday in Portland.

 AP

PORTLAND (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists.


