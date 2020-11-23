Moving to in-person schooling has been a risk for the Ellensburg School District, but the face-to-face lessons have improved student learning.
President of the teacher’s union, Donna Grassel said most teachers feel more comfortable teaching to students in-person and are therefore more effective in the hybrid model.
“Relationships are at the core of learning experiences, and it's typically easier to build those relationships in person,” Grassel said.
However, there are dangers in teaching in-person during a pandemic. ESD has had 16 confirmed cases across the five schools in the district since moving to the hybrid model in early October. These cases were all unrelated, and the people who were infected caught the virus from outside the district. There has been no transfers of the virus between students and staff at school, a fact the district attributes to their in-person safety precautions such as smaller class sizes (to do the hybrid model), social distancing and requiring everyone to wear masks.
The change to in-person learning does seem to be a positive one for many students. According to Beau Snow, Ellensburg High School principal, over 200 students have improved their grades since moving to the hybrid model, and teachers are reporting students are more engaged with their learning. There are currently 600 EHS students in the hybrid program, the rest have volunteered to continue learning remotely through the Virtual Academy.
EHS teacher Marco Bicchieri feels the change to in-person education has been worth the risk. Being able to speak with students face-to-face is helpful in building academic relationships, which improve the quality of a students’ education.
“Seeing them (students) twice a week, each class, helps a lot. There is a lot to be said about just the human contact, and being able to pull a student aside,” Bicchieri said.
He said one of the more difficult aspects of teaching students online is motivating them. This is also a problem for students in the hybrid model because they are still taking classes online three days a week. He finds he is learning more about the personal situations of his students while trying to help them in their online lessons.
“I think we are trying to adjust to make this online component easier for kids, but it’s hard for kids to self-motivate,” Bicchieri said. “Without a doubt, there are some kids with more anxiety, some are more distracted, some kids are taking on jobs and more have brothers and sisters they need to look after and some have internet issues.”