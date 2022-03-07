...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 4
The Snoqualmie Pass tubing area is popular with people of all ages.
The Summit at Snoqualmie is famous for its skiing, but it also boasts a popular tubing park. People of all ages come to sled down freshly groomed slopes in inner-tubes, an experience that is as fun as it is simple.
This is one of the draws of the park, and is something that brings many experienced skiers and snowboarders to the smaller side of the mountains. Summit Director of Marketing and Sales, Karter Riach, said the tubing park is a relaxing, carefree time that anybody can enjoy no matter their skill level on the mountain.
“The beauty is, what I like to say is, it is a thrill without skill,” Riach said. “You don’t have to have any sort of skill to have fun, and it is a really easy activity for pretty much anyone, from young kids to seniors.”
The tubing park is open Friday through Sunday, although tickets are sold in an hour and 45 minute sessions. Tickets are $40 for most people, although kids under 44 inches and season pass holders can buy tickets for $15.
“This is fun, I have two kids and this is great for the kids,” said tuber Thomas Zangle. “It is great for newbies who aren’t as comfortable on the skis. That’s one of the great things about this, it is a lot more chill.”
Riach said the tubing park doesn’t have many rules, just be safe and use common sense. Don’t sled down one of the 20 or so lanes until the person who went before you is out of the way.
According to Riach, the lanes are groomed before the start of each day of operation, and the tubes are provided to the riders. People are not allowed to bring their own tubes, and must use the ones already at the park. The tubing season goes until the first weekend of April, although night tubing came to an end over the March 5th weekend. Riach said the reason for the early closure of night tubing is because conditions can get a lot worse at night. The days are warmer, so when it gets colder the snow can turn to ice, making the tubes much faster.
Tubes going fast is a reason for many closures. Some tubing lanes are shut down because the lane is too fast, and staff don’t want people getting themselves hurt or flinging themselves into the tree line at the bottom of the slopes.
Unlike regular sledding, the tubing park has a covered magic carpet people can use to get back up the hill without having to hike. Of course people can still walk up without the carpet if they want to.