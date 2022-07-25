Support Local Journalism


The late-arriving crowd was a steady stream by the time Tacoma acoustic trio Cosmo’s Dream stepped up to the microphone to deliver a 26-song set.

As the adults settled in with food and drink on the lawn in front of the gazebo at Alder Street Park, the children found their own entertainment running back and forth from the grassy hill to the north of the bandstand to the playground. There was much enjoyment in their newfound independence, clearly on display.



