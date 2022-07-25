...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tacoma-based Cosmo’s Dream kicked off the Concerts in the Park series Thursday night with a 26-song set.
As the adults settled in with food and drink on the lawn in front of the gazebo at Alder Street Park, the children found their own entertainment running back and forth from the grassy hill to the north of the bandstand to the playground. There was much enjoyment in their newfound independence, clearly on display.
The Tacoma-based trio settled into a night of original music, starting off with “Another Morning, Another Night,” “California,” and “Pappa’s Playing in a Blues Band,” before delving into “Big Sky Blues,” from their CD of the same name.
Their influences range anywhere from John Prine to Asleep at the Wheel to Bluegrass to Joan Baez and Linda Ronstadt. Cosmo’s Dream features Gen Obata on flat-pick guitar and mandolin, Steve Nebel on guitar, and his wife Kristi on bass.
Their three-part harmonies blended tight acoustic musicianship featuring solo vocals and a musical style quite comfortable in front of a hundred plus taking it in from the green.
“We trade off the lead vocals and we all do harmonies. That was the first thing that connected us is that we hit the harmonies right away,” Obata said. “We’re all songwriters. Kristi has an incredible voice. We play a little bit of everything.”
Cosmo’s Dream has toured from Tacoma to St. Louis backing their CD, “Big Sky Blues.” They ventured to the United Kingdom for a few dates in 2016.
As with everybody in the industry, the pandemic altered their way of making music. They did a bit of streaming, worked on their songwriting and continued to push forward toward a day when they could return to making live music.
Last week was their return to Ellensburg and the North Alder Street Park was a nice setting in the setting sun in Central Washington.
“Steve and I have played here before playing country music and it feels really good to come back. It seems like a whole new town up here with these brand-new houses,” Kristi said, looking around the North Alder neighborhood. “The downtown area is really charming and has culture, young and old people that make the town what it is.”
Steve Nebel added, “This is not the Ellensburg I remember. We’ve never been to this neighborhood. We were always in the old town,” he said. “Kristi and I used to play at the American Legion where we’d play all the favorite songs.
“We’d come over here and get a motel room for Friday night. On Saturday, we’d go camp up the canyon before heading back across the mountains to Tacoma.”
Thursday’s performance was a blend of old and new, turning Obata loose on the mandolin on “Wire to the World” and several other numbers throughout the hour-and-a-half show.
They wrapped up the night with “Don’t You Touch This Old Guitar” and “We’re Comin’ In” from the CD, officially kicking off the summer concert series Concerts in the Park.
Next up is Rod Giles Band, giving fans a nice prelude to the upcoming Ellensburg Music Festival Friday and Saturday throughout the historic downtown.