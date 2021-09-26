top story Taking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg Saturday BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 26, 2021 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The eventual Buskers in the Burg winners, "Notable Exceptions" perform on the corner of 4th and Pearl. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Hillia Hula (Hillary Matson) leads the way at Buskers in the Burg Saturday in downtown Ellensburg. A child duels the puppet Grandpa Leonard at the Bite of the Burg Saturday in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Grandma GG entertains kids, next to the massive puppet Mermadonna at Saturday’s Buskers in the Burg in downtown Ellensburg. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Ellensburg showed the originality of its local artists at the annual Buskers in the Burg festival Saturday. Local artists performed their talents across downtown, and people were able to vote on their favorites, with the top three performers winning cash prizes, first place won $100, second was a warded $50 and third $25.The festival kicked off with the Blue Bear Puppet Lab Parade, the pinnacle of Ellensburg creativity. A group of artists in Ellensburg work on massive puppets for events like this, where they break them out and show the town."I think that, in America, children and young adults, their stimulus is all very corporate. You see lots of Disney characters being represented on TV and movies, in media," said Brian Kusser, Blue Bear Puppet Lab Artistic Director. "We wanted to present art that was original. Everything in our parade has to be original work … we are trying to set up a situation where people can encounter, in their own communities, something that isn’t corporate.” This originality defined the buskers, who took to the streets after the parade to showcase their talents. These talents ranged from musical performances, to hula hooping and fortune telling.While the buskers were performing along Fourth Avenue, “Main stage” performances took place at the Rotary Pavilion. The two main stage artists were hula hoop performer Hillia Hula, and magician, comedian and juggler Louie Foxx.“I just love spreading the joy and the cheer. I love that it translates to people young and old, pretty much all ages.” Hula said. “It’s so much fun to see people laughing and showing them all the ways you can use hoops.” Hula said she first started as a performer at the Buskers of the Burg 10 years ago. She started with Irish dance in the first festival, but switched to hula hooping for the second, and has stuck with it.People interested in voting on the best busker of the day would stop by the corner of Pearl Street and Fourth Avenue, where the Ellensburg Downtown Association booth was located. They would pickup 10 raffle tickets, and could give as many as they wanted to each performer they thought was the best. The winning busker was the one with the most tickets by about 1:30 p.m.The winners of the festival were, in third place; Darren Smackri on drums, in second; Kama a hula hoop dancer, and the winner was the western band due, Notable Exceptions. The winner was announced by CWU President Jim Wohlpart.Families could sign waivers to register their kids for other, classic festival events including face painting and a bounce house."It's different here, it's an activity," said Kimberly Beeson who was attending the festival with her 9-year-old daughter, Rheanee Beeson-Petty. "I like to watch around and see the artists, it's not something you get to see everyday." 