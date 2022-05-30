Terri Jarrett Rice’s technique is one of vision, yet simplicity that allows someone to take it all in, absorb and interpret it on a personal level.
“Her commitment to technique in the use of oil as a medium is masterful. It allows clouds to hint of the impending violence of a storm or the weight of a humid day,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said. “Her ability, vision and intent do not require extravagance.”
Rice will be on hand from 5 to 7 p.m. on the First Friday Art Walk, June 3 to explain and discuss her exhibit “A Geography of Pleasures,” currently on display.
“Oils grant me freedom of time. I can return to a piece days later and coerce my piece to go somewhere else, be something different. There are stories behind the dark moody sky and others behind the cheerful nebulous cloud,” Rice said. “I want the viewer to connect with those moods, too.
“My goal is to paint with enough realism to portray the moment but abstract enough to invite viewers to interpret and make it their place, their piece. It remains a thrill to create a piece of art that pleases.”
She goes beyond mere representation. Her landscapes are atmospheric, her brushstrokes boldly add abstraction to recognizable composition, Lennon said.
“Her work represents a joy for place and the road trip. She goes beyond representation. The beauty of her colors and shapes, the sophistication of her perspective, address the physical vibration of nature in the world around us,” he said. “Her skill and passion bring forth work which demonstrates the intricacies of making good work.”
First Friday Art Walk patrons will have an opportunity to see and sit and discuss the new exhibit during an evening with Terri Jarrett Rice.