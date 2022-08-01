...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of
100 to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...ANOTHER ROUND OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY TODAY AND TUESDAY...
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will once again
develop over portions of central and eastern Oregon today and
tonight. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be the
primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms
may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin south of the
Tri-Cities and Prosser today. Widespread breezy winds will occur
around the Columbia Basin on Tuesday. Winds in combination with
low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Hita Von Mende in her classic style catching a bucking horse coming out of the chutes is one of 15 artists on display for the "Artists of Fame" at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Long before there even was an Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, the wheels behind the scenes were burning rubber.
Organizers were gathering the artifacts that are now so prominently on display, working to procure the building on Pearl Street, and of course, the art community was contributing its artistic talent to raising funds to help make it all happen.
The 10th annual Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame art auction will be the final year of what has truly been a spectacular showcase of artistic talent over the past 10 years.
The “Artists of Fame” exhibit is currently up at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, displaying the 15-piece show. Art patrons and rodeo fans can go to the museum and vote for your favorite work.
The Auction and Induction Banquet will be 5 p.m., Aug. 27 at Spirit Therapeutic Riding Center.
“This year is the grand finale of this series. Next year is the 100th anniversary of the rodeo and we want to do something different. So, we’ll move onto something new,” Marie Smith said. “We appreciate all of the artists that have been involved. Some of them have been involved eight-nine-10 years.”
“We’ve had different themes over the years, but this year we said, ‘Do whatever you want.’ And it’s been fun to see what they came up with.”
Patti Erikson is the only artist in the lineup to have participated all 10 years. This year she has created a painting with overlay that shows Jerry Anderson roping in his younger days, overlaid with his grandsons Riley and Brady Minor team roping.
Becky Hollenbeck’s milk can with a tractor seat showing the champions Bosque Boy and Ward Hobbs cow cutting in front of the grandstands has both creative flare and style.
“This milk can is from Kittitas Dairy Association. It’s an antique,” Smith said. “The tractor seat is very creative.”
Julie Baugher and Aaron Munson created a wine rack together with her excellent leather work and Aaron’s cabinet skills. The wine rack is black walnut also includes wine glasses and a serving board.
“Julie makes the chaffs for the Royal Court. She did all the leather work on this rack,” Smith said. “Aaron did the work in black walnut from a tree from Ellensburg.”
The oil painting of a wild horse by Austin Smith is interesting in that it is a new medium for him. The black and white rendition of the beauty, the creativity and attention to detail has already drawn a lot of comment in the short time it’s been up.
The work is on prominent display and will be up for First Friday Art Walk and through the month of August.