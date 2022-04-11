The Ellensburg Downtown Association’s blueprint for a Night Market indoors was such a success, the EDA decided to host an outdoor market throughout the summer.
The summer Night Market Series will be on the third Wednesday of every month, beginning May 18 through Sept. 21.
“The indoor market worked really well bringing people downtown at night. The whole point is to give producers in our area another retail outlet and to bring in people to shop at our downtown businesses,” EDA executive director Brenda DeVore said.
“It’s going to be hosted at the Early Bird parking lot on Wednesday evenings during the summer.”
Vendor applications are available through the Ellensburg Night Market Facebook page.
“We look forward to bringing you a variety of unique micro businesses this summer,” DeVore said.
Night Markets are a growing concept on a national, even world-wide basis, providing a different vendor profile than the farmers markets that are so popular during the summer months.
The Ellensburg Night Market supports the growth of micro-businesses and provides a popular, dynamic way to shop.
The indoor Ellensburg Night Market at the Gard Vinters ran through the holiday season with an estimated 12 vendors with crafts, food, health care items and that special gift item for the holiday season.
The outdoor version, DeVore said, is a nice complement to the Ellensburg Farmers Market on Saturdays, beginning in May and another way to make the historic downtown district more economically during the summer months.