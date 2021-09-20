Support Local Journalism


The Threshing Bee and Tractor Show held this weekend at Anderson Hay and Grain is an important annual tradition in Ellensburg. The event is one of the only opportunities people have to see classic and antique farm equipment in action.

The event is hosted by the Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club, and made possible through the support of local sponsors.

The threshing is done by a 1937 threshing machine, that has been maintained and is demonstrated to the public. The thresher’s job is to separate grain from wheat. This is done by crews loading wheat bundles into the machine's conveyor belt, and the thresher using large blades, sifters and a fan to separate the straw from the grain.

“It’s really interesting to watch, to come out and see all the moving parts,” said Glenn Paul, thresher loader and Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club secretary. “This isn’t something that most people could just see everyday. I mean a museum may have something like this in a display, but all the ones I have seen are either static or not being used. They may look pretty but they probably aren’t functional. With something like this here, you can come out and see how farming was done probably 100 years ago, and a lot of the old farming techniques that are no longer in use.”

According to club treasurer Rob Jordan, the Threshing Bee started as a fun contest for threshing crews to compete in after the harvesting season. Farmers would hire threshing crews to process their wheat, and there were a couple of competing crews in the Kittitas Valley.

“After the work was done, and the success was enjoyed, then they would go to a farm, all of them, have a little competition and that would be the Threshing Bee,” Jordan said.

While the modern event is a carried tradition of the classic, there is no longer any competition. The threshing is done to show people the heritage of farming, and give them a look into the past. Jordan said most threshing is done by combine harvesters, which can cut the wheat and separate the grain at the same time.

The other main attraction of the event is the tractor parade. People brought their classic and antique tractors to Ellensburg, some of them nearly 100 years old  — the oldest tractor was a 1927 Fordson, brought by Andy Norseth.

The parade was not long, only taking place in the field outside Anderson Hay and Grain. The tractors lined up and then drove by the spectators. The featured line of tractors was International Harvesters, a company that went out of business in 1985.

The weather was fair Sunday, but Saturday saw some heavy rain, however this didn’t stop people from showing up (although it did stop afternoon threshing).

