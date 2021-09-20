top story Threshing Bee celebrates history of farming in Kittitas Valley BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 20, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 After a bit of rain on Saturday, the sky cleared at the Threshing Bee at Anderson Hay and Grain. Jack Belcher / Daily Record McKinlie Cooper drives one of the tractors involved in the Threshing Bee at Anderson Hay and Grain this weekend. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Rick Crull operates a saw was powered with compressed air iat the Threshing Bee at Anderson Hay and Grain this weekend. Jack Belcher / Daily Record The Threshing Bee this weekend at Anderson Hay and Grain included this 1949 Farmall Cub Da Seltser from Easton. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Threshing Bee and Tractor Show held this weekend at Anderson Hay and Grain is an important annual tradition in Ellensburg. The event is one of the only opportunities people have to see classic and antique farm equipment in action.The event is hosted by the Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club, and made possible through the support of local sponsors.The threshing is done by a 1937 threshing machine, that has been maintained and is demonstrated to the public. The thresher’s job is to separate grain from wheat. This is done by crews loading wheat bundles into the machine's conveyor belt, and the thresher using large blades, sifters and a fan to separate the straw from the grain. “It’s really interesting to watch, to come out and see all the moving parts,” said Glenn Paul, thresher loader and Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club secretary. “This isn’t something that most people could just see everyday. I mean a museum may have something like this in a display, but all the ones I have seen are either static or not being used. They may look pretty but they probably aren’t functional. With something like this here, you can come out and see how farming was done probably 100 years ago, and a lot of the old farming techniques that are no longer in use.”According to club treasurer Rob Jordan, the Threshing Bee started as a fun contest for threshing crews to compete in after the harvesting season. Farmers would hire threshing crews to process their wheat, and there were a couple of competing crews in the Kittitas Valley. “After the work was done, and the success was enjoyed, then they would go to a farm, all of them, have a little competition and that would be the Threshing Bee,” Jordan said.While the modern event is a carried tradition of the classic, there is no longer any competition. The threshing is done to show people the heritage of farming, and give them a look into the past. Jordan said most threshing is done by combine harvesters, which can cut the wheat and separate the grain at the same time.The other main attraction of the event is the tractor parade. People brought their classic and antique tractors to Ellensburg, some of them nearly 100 years old — the oldest tractor was a 1927 Fordson, brought by Andy Norseth.The parade was not long, only taking place in the field outside Anderson Hay and Grain. The tractors lined up and then drove by the spectators. The featured line of tractors was International Harvesters, a company that went out of business in 1985.The weather was fair Sunday, but Saturday saw some heavy rain, however this didn’t stop people from showing up (although it did stop afternoon threshing). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Threshing Agriculture Thresher Threshing Bee Combine Harvester Iron Club Farming Rob Jordan Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 