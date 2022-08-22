Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp (24) participate in a drill during NFL football training camp in Irvine, California, Aug. 6,. 

 AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year.

Now comes the tough part: Proving they're worth all those millions.

