...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley
and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense freezing fog are lingering
across the Foothills of the Blue Mountains while more widespread
dense freezing fog is persisting in the Kittitas Valley.
Elsewhere, generally improving conditions have been observed
this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Thursday night’s Tiny Stage Concert Series show had a MacDougal Street feel to it, like something at the Café Wha in the Village or some sea port pub, maybe, as singer/songwriter Noel Henry Brooks Walsh’s voice slid back into the Irish brogue so definitive to his upbringing in Maine.
“… I’ll fail many times before I succeed. I will try, try again to do my very best even if it doesn’t work out in the end … ”
“I wrote that song for my dad. I asked him when does it come together? He said, I don’t know? I’m 75 years old and it hasn’t yet, so I’ll let you know,” Walsh said. “Two weeks later he was gone. I had a chance to play it at my uncle’s funeral.”
TINY STAGE
The 20-year musical veteran treated the Ellensburg Community Radio and in-house audience to a 14-song set of original material, including a new one called “Let You Down,” which featured exceptional guitar work. He followed that with “Beautifulness, “Only One,” and “Not the Same Me Anymore,” before unveiling an exception piece called “Travelin’ On.”
“I’ve been playing clubs and bars for 20 years, so the extra noise coming from downstairs didn’t affect me,” said Walsh, who is coming off a 15-date, late-summer, early-fall tour with shows in Maine, New York, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The tour also had stops in Washington state and San Diego.
“Having the audience here in the loft brought my energy level up quite a bit. It was a lot of fun.”
IRISH ROOTS
He paid tribute to his Irish roots, sounding a wee bit like Liam Clancy when the moment was right with the Irish drinking song “Let’s All Get Drunk and Go to Heaven.”
“… May you be in heaven an hour before the devil knows you’re dead …” as the saying goes.
“The more I’m out here, the more (my accent) goes away. “But I was back East last summer, and it came back,” said Walsh, who is also part of the band Hard as Folk. “It’s just a natural thing.”
The night was strong in spirit, festive in nature and a wee bit of the Irish to kick off the first Tiny Stage Concert Series of the new year in fine fashion.
Noel Henry Brooks Walsh upcoming shows:
Feb. 4 — The Mule Cocktail Lounge, solo, 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 11 - Old Skool, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19 — The Mule Cocktail Lounge, Hard as Folk, 6-9 p.m.