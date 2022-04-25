Before the colonial settlers came to the Kittitas Valley to scratch out a new frontier, before the original people known as the Kittitas established a traditional gathering place for Native American tribes east of the Cascades, there was a rock formation, distinctive in color that came from a layer of basalt lava north of Ellensburg, the Teanaway basalt, estimated to be some 47 million years old.
Ellensburg Blue Agate became the third rarest gemstone in the world and can only be found in the region and the newest hotel in Ellensburg intends to showcase such a rarity at its developing project on Opportunity Street.
Marriott Hotels has nearly 550 hotels and resorts in over 55 countries and territories around the world, but the TownePlace Suites Ellensburg By Marriott will have something unique and all to its own, a piece of local history and one of the third most rare gemstones in the world — “E-blue.”
Ellensburg’s newest luxury hotel is gearing toward a September grand opening in time for the Ellensburg Rodeo on Labor Day Weekend and the management team is including a bit of local history in its décor to make the Ellensburg hotel experience even more meaningful, Senior Director of Project Management Neil Taylor said.
“The guest room numbers (on the doors) will look like a cut of the actual stone. It will look like you sliced a piece of the agate off and printed the room number on it. It’s incredibly unique, really,” Taylor said. “That’s what caught my attention when we were researching the history of the area.
“(Ellensburg Blue Agates) are the third rarest gemstones in the world and can only be found in the area. We wanted to take that a step further by localizing the guest room numbers themselves.”
Ellensburg Blue Agates are composed of layers of blue chalcedony found in the blue agate lava beds in the Kittitas Valley. There is a push to make “E-blue” the state gemstone, but for the time being it will be a unique local showcase at the 73-room hotel just off the I-90 corridor.
“I think using the history of the Blue is fantastic,” said Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer, who is working with the management team in its historical fact-finding.
“It’s opportunity to draw people into the community, to get them involved with local history and local art. It shares what is unique about us, and the community as a whole. It gets visitors off of the I-90 and into the downtown.”
Marriott brought in a photographer to shoot the Blue Agate in its display at the Kittitas County Historical Museum. The photographs will give designers a visual depiction of the rare gemstone, as well as gather historical data that might be used in the hotel décor as well.
“I saw the photographs on the computer screen as they were being taken and they were incredible,” Thayer said. “They took photos of our Ellensburg Blue exhibit, a full photographic session.
“They also went through many of our historic photos — agriculture, rodeo and many other interests — to see how the historic photos could be utilized elsewhere in the hotel. We’re looking for opportunities to build a partnership moving forward.”
History of the Ellensburg Blue is a history worth repeating. The rock hounds aren’t finding as much of it in the lava fields as once before, but a slice of history is being saved by those willing to preserve it.
TownePlace Suites Ellensburg By Marriott is doing its part to capture and preserve something unique and only found here in the Kittitas Valley.
The management team also intends to showcase other forms Ellensburg history and art with its décor throughout the newest hotel.