Cardinals Nationals Baseball

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after fouling a ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, in Washington, D.C. The Cardinals won 5-0.

 AP

When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline would have a little juice.

That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buyers.

