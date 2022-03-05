It was fate that the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team win its first WIAA Hardwood Classic before friends and family 37 miles from home Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The second seed Bulldogs, with the K-9 Unit student section behind them, at last came out on top in 16th state trip since 1973-74 as they wore out No. 8 Burlington-Edison of the Northwest Conference 52-32.
“I think this team is like a family, so having little sisters or having people that are like our family just helps bring the energy up, and we know we have each other’s backs,” said Dylan Philip, a senior guard and Montana State University women’s basketball commit named the Class 2A Girls’ All-Tournament Most Valuable Player as she scored seven points with four rebounds, an assist and a steal. “We just went into each game the same way, win, win, win, and we always start it with our defense and convert it into our offense. That’s the main goal.”
The Central Washington Athletic Conference champions (26-0 overall) bring home Ellensburg High’s first championship since junior guard Rylee Leishman (four points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block) won it all with girls’ cross country in 2019.
“It means so much to us,” said Olivia Anderson, an All-Tournament Second Team junior forward/post who put in seven points with four rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist, and has played with her Bulldog girls since first or second grade. “We’ve been working so hard at this, and I think our hard work is paying off. Everybody plays a role, and I think however I can help my team is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Ellensburg held the Tigers (19-8), who traveled 203 miles to the SunDome, to 20% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, though Burlington-Edison won the free throw percentage battle 83.3-80. The Bulldogs shot 37% in all and 20% from downtown but outscored the Tigers 24-2 in the paint, 21-10 off of turnovers, 20-6 on second chances, 17-6 off the bench and 2-0 on fast breaks.
“We’re always lifting each other up and bringing each other up no matter if we make mistakes, and always keeping the energy high is what keeps us going,” said Jamison Philip, a freshman guard who led with a game-high 13 points on 9-for-9 from the line, five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal to help Ellensburg lead 24-10 at intermission and force 18 turnovers in all. “It felt so amazing: We just realized that pressure is what needs to be put on, and we had 16 more minutes to play ball.”
The Bulldogs trailed for 4 minutes, 53 seconds in the first quarter, tied twice and led by 24 points with 1:51 left in the fourth.
“I think there definitely was pressure, but we just went out and played for each other and played for our town,” Anderson said. “I think we did a good job staying composed and just playing our game. It definitely got exciting, but we tried to save it.”
The Bulldogs were untouchable as they beat No. 9 West Valley (Spokane) in the quarterfinals and No. 4 WF West (Chehalis) in the semifinals and carried a 38.3-point (62.6-24.3) average margin of victory as they never won by fewer than 17 points this winter.
“Bulldog power,” chanted the glowstick-wearing K-9 Unit before and after the lights went down and the spotlight found the Ellensburg girls for pregame introductions, and “Bulldog defense” became the rowdy mantra after tip-off.
Jamison Philip and Anderson are part of Ellensburg's present and future as Dylan Philip, Maddie Kennedy-Colson, Kaelynn Smith and Katie Blume, a forward also named to the Second Team, are set to graduate in the spring.
“She’s a freshman,” chanted the K-9 Unit student section when Layne Rogel, who came up with six points, three rebounds and a steal, hit a triple from the top with a minute left in the first quarter and Ellensburg led 12-7 to start the second and 37-21 through three.
“MVP, MVP,” chanted the K-9 Unit as Dylan Philip came off the floor to an adoring crowd with a 52-30 lead and 56 seconds left in the evening, before they shouted, “We are EHS,” as the final horn sounded.
Tigers senior guard/forward Sydney Reisner made the All-Tournament Second Team and led her Tigers with eight points, a rebound and two assists.
ELLENSBURG 52, BURLINGTON-EDISON 32
BED 7 3 11 11 – 32
ELL 12 12 13 15 – 52
SCORING – Burlington-Edison (19-8): Sydney Reisner 8, Analise Slotmaker 5, Emma Smith 5, Amey Rainaud 4, Jordyn Smith 4, Hannah Sayer 3, Lily Atkins 3. 3-pointers – 6 (Reisner 2, E. Smith, Slotmaker, Sayer, Atkins). Totals 8-40 10-12 32. Ellensburg (26-0): Jamison Philip 13, Dylan Philip 7, Olivia Anderson 7, Maddie Kennedy-Colson 6, Layne Rogel 6, Katie Blume 5, Quinn Rogel 4, Rylee Leishman 4, Layne Rogel 3. 3-pointers – 2 (D. Philip, L. Rogel). Totals 17 16-20 52.