INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Expected by many to end up in the NFC West basement, the Seattle Seahawks instead are leading the division after seven weeks.

Seattle vaulted into the division lead with its most impressive victory over the season. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.

