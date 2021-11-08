Washington fires offensive coordinator John Donovan By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE (AP) — Washington fired offensive coordinator John Donovan on Sunday, concluding two seasons of underwhelming performance from the Huskies’ offense.Donovan’s firing came a day after the Huskies managed just seven first downs in a 26-16 loss to No. 5 Oregon. Washington had 166 total yards in the loss to the Ducks, which was the capper to a long run of issues with Donovan’s system. The 166 total yards were the fewest by Washington since a 2010 loss to Stanford.Washington said wide receivers coach Junior Adams will assume play-calling duties for the remainder of the season, while offensive quality control analyst Payton McCollum will be promoted to quarterbacks coach. Donovan was fired with Washington ranking 109th in the country in scoring offense (22.0 points per game), 109th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per game) and 112th in total offense (332.1 yards per game).Washington has scored more than 30 points in regulation only once in nine games. During Donovan’s first season, the Huskies played just four games due to a COVID-19 outbreak that ended their season early. Washington showed promise scoring at least 24 points in each game and topping 350 yards of offense in all four.The Huskies started this season No. 20 in the preseason AP Top 25, but managed just seven points in a home loss to FCS power Montana to start the season and set the tone for offensive problems that have yet to be solved.Donovan was a surprise hire when coach Jimmy Lake tabbed him to take over Washington’s offense before the start of the 2020 season. Fans wanted a splashier hire, but Lake went with Donovan, who had five years of experience as a college offensive coordinator — three at Vanderbilt and two at Penn State — and spent four seasons working on the offensive staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming to Washington.Donovan became an offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt under James Franklin in 2011 and followed Franklin when he went to Penn State in 2014. Donovan was fired after the 2015 season.During his four years with the Jaguars, Donovan spent two seasons working with quarterbacks, one coaching tight ends and one coaching running backs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Donovan Washington Sport American Football Offense Hire Yard Adams Montana Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Casey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to stateEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure Award Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter