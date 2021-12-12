WEIGHING IN: Ellensburg wrestling ready for for first full season in two years By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Junior Jack Eylar, pictured in the season-opening Davis Invite where he took second at 126 pounds Dec. 4 in Yakima, is back for the Bulldogs at 132 pounds this winter. PHOTO COURTESY ROB FRASER Bulldogs junior Sailor Walker, left, reached Mat Classic XXXII at 170 pounds when last Ellensburg completed a full season in 2019-20. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior Dale Faubion wrestles at 170 pounds this season. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Junior Jack Eylar is back for the Bulldogs at 132 pounds this winter. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs fourth-year head coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger demonstrates during practice at Ellensburg High. After two COVID-19-restricted years without state meets, Ellensburg wrestling is happy to be back in a normal swing.With that in mind, the Bulldogs' new youngsters have a chance to emerge.Ellensburg returns two WIAA Class 2A Mat Classic XXXII placers — juniors Francisco Ayala and Sailor Walker — from 2019-20, where Ayala reached the 132-pound championship as a freshman in the boys' seventh-place venture at the Tacoma Dome and Walker qualified for the girls at 170 but did not place. Ayala is back to wrestle between 145 and 152 — most likely 145 for the postseason, according to Bulldogs coach Jeremy Wolfenbarger — as actual weights fluctuate as needed throughout the season to fill spots for meets and tournaments.There wasn't a Mat Classic, where the top 16 qualifiers in each weight make it, in 2020-21, so this winter invites those eager to get into the action.“COVID has hurt wrestling across the board in this state,” said Wolfenbarger, beginning his fourth year as head coach after graduating from Ellensburg High in 1998 and being with the Bulldogs since 1999. “Other states have been still wrestling throughout the whole time: Washington state, Oregon state and California have not been real forgiving. There was still wrestling in the Midwest, even through COVID, so with that I’ve got lots of kids who haven’t wrestled in two years at all, coming from middle school into high school.”Then-senior Henry Rinehart (eighth at 182 in 2019-20) and then-juniors Christian Davis (second at 120) and Lorenzo Gonzales (second at 160) have graduated.“It’s kind of a rebuilding year for us, for sure,” Wolfenbarger said. “Last year I would have had three returning runner-ups, and if we’d had state last year, I’m pretty sure all three of them would have been in the finals again. For us as a whole, we have a lot of kids who haven’t wrestled in two years because we didn’t have any place to wrestle. I think there’s a lot of room for growth, and I think these kids are going to start showing.”Sean Davis, back as a junior at 195, has been working hard and looking pretty good, Wolfenbarger said. Richard Wellington is a returning senior at heavyweight, and Logan Stolen is a junior at 220.“I’m an old person now, so I guess they kind of have to look up to me now in some ways,” Wellington said. “I hope I can make it to state this year.” Ellensburg has never won a team state championship after going seventh in Class AA in 2019-20, fourth in Class AA in 2011-12, sixth in Class AA in 2008-09, fifth in Class AAA in 1999-2000 and third in Class AA in 1973-74, but five Bulldogs have won seven combined individual titles since 1974, the most recent from Tyler Coates at 170 in 2012.“We have a bunch of newbies who have never stepped on a mat,” said girls’ coach Ed Barry, a Central Washington alumnus and retired civil engineer who’s in his fourth year with Ellensburg but in his 45th year involved in wrestling. “You have to wrestle to get into wrestling shape.”Ellensburg’s boys came up fourth at the 15-team season-opening Davis Invite Dec. 4 in Yakima with 125 points to first-place Class 1A Toppenish (303.5 as it won 13 of 14 title bouts), Class 4A Sunnyside-1 (197) and Toppenish-2 (166).“In my opinion wrestling is the hardest thing anybody’s ever going to do in their life,” Wolfenbarger said. “You could be fighting in MMA or being a college wrestler, it’s one-on-one and you’re all in there by yourself as a true gladiator. It’s a combat sport, and that’s why there’s so many D-I wrestlers successful in MMA: They have the work ethic, they can grind and they don’t care. You look at most of the champions and top-level guys in the UFC, a lot of them have NCAA backgrounds as Division I wrestlers, or even junior college wrestlers.”Jack Eylar reached the 126-pound Davis Invite championship and fell to Toppenish junior Joel Godina, and Sean Davis made the title bout at 195 and fell to Toppenish junior Armando John.“It’s good to have a pretty normal wrestling season,” said Eylar, a junior at 132, whose dad, Marc, is also an Ellensburg coach. “Last year it wasn’t as much because we didn’t have districts or anything, so that’s what I’m looking forward to this year, maybe making a run at state. I don't talk a lot, but I just try to work hard."Dale Faubion (170) and Stolen (195) were both third."My goal would be to do better than I have in the past, so I hope to place in districts and regionals, then make it farther in the postseason than I have, to make it either past regionals or to regionals," said Faubion, a senior. "I like that we're tight-knit and we're kind of like a family unit, and I just really enjoy wrestling."Ellensburg's boys won 43-33 Thursday in Grandview and entered the 11-team Leonard Schutte Invite Saturday at Othello High School.Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata's boys are scheduled to come to town for a dual at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the Bulldogs girls will head to the Ephrate Girls Mix n Match set for 5 p.m. Dec. 21. 