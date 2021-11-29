top story Whole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcement By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Whole Health Pharmacy co-owner Clint Knight said the business is taking new customers after Bi-Mart announced it is closing its pharmacy. Daily Record file photo Whole Health Pharmacy is taking new customers after Bi-Mart announced it is closing its pharmacy. Daily Record file photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Health care in rural Washington just got more complicated with the announcement that Bi-Mart is closing its pharmacy and has sold its patient files to Walgreens.Bi-Mart, in an Oct. 17 statement to The Oregonian, said the corporation is getting out of the pharmacy business because it is becoming unfeasible to operate its pharmacies profitably within a chain of stores its size. The statement cited rising prescription medication costs, smaller insurance reimbursements among the reasons it is getting harder to run its pharmacies profitably.Bi-Mart confirmed since there is no location in Ellensburg, Walgreens will be transferring local information to the local Rite Aid. The decision to transfer to other pharmacies, according to the website, was made in an effort to ensure that patients would continue to have access to nearby pharmacy services. Despite the customer inconvenience of changing pharmacists, the situation throws an extra layer of burden on independent local pharmacists like Whole Health Pharmacy.“It’s been pretty rough. Since Walgreens doesn’t have a store here, the patient’s information was sold to Rite Aid. A lot of people are coming in here not even knowing where their prescriptions are. When we tell them Rite Aid, they get angry,” Whole Health Pharmacy co-owner Clint Knight said.“We want to assure people there is still a choice in pharmacists. Right now, their information has been sold. But they can come in here to me say they want us to be their pharmacists and we’ll get a transfer on those prescriptions.”Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open to serve its members across the Pacific Northwest. The pharmacy sale was made in order to strengthen Bi-Mart's financial position and expand plans for future growth in the Pacific Northwest, CEO Rich Truett said in the release.The extra business is both good and bad, Knight explained. If a pharmacy closes, those prescriptions have to go somewhere. Those records need to be somewhere so pharmacists still have access to them for continued customer service.“For my business, what I want to make sure people know is that they have every right to go to whatever pharmacy they want,” Knight said. “People have the right to know they still have the right to go to whatever pharmacy they choose.”Knight and his partner Ryan Scheffelmaier hired Bi-Mart lead pharmacist and department manager Brian Clark to help with the additional business and new prescription orders. “We hired one of Bi-Mart’s main pharmacists and a couple of their techs. Then we brought on more staff. People have noticed how much busier we are here.“It’s pretty crazy because we’re doing a lot of work to get everybody’s information into the system even though we’re not filling prescriptions. It definitely threw a wrench in the system, making sure we’re taking care of new people, plus taking care of our existing customers.”Knight said he and Scheffelmaier have spent 15-16 hours a day since the announcement, trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.“It’s going to level out over time, but right now we’re taking in all this new information. We’ll start filling prescriptions on a regular basis and it will level out,” he said. “We care about our patients and we have a close relationship with as many as possible. So, we want to be able to serve them.“Bi-Mart did all it could within their corporate structure without telling people to transfer their prescriptions before they actually closed. But they tried to get the information out as much as they could.”Knight shared a story about a new customer coming in on Saturday, minutes before Whole Health was scheduled to close for the day, saying he didn’t know Bi-Mart was closing and he didn’t have his medication.“He asked, ‘What do I do?’ ” Knight said. “So, I called Rite Aid and said things should have been filled and were not. I was told the prescriptions were filled at Bi-Mart and they were waiting on insurance.“He looked up old records to verify the medication and I was able to give him three tablets to get him through the weekend.”Change is inevitable, but Knight said he wants people to clearly understand they have a choice as to where they want to do business and medical records can be transferred to that location. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clint Knight Pharmacy Pharmacist Mart Commerce Economics Ryan Scheffelmaier Walgreens Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. 