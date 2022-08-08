Angels Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker hits a grand slam against the Los Angeles Angels on a pitch from Tucker Davidson during third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, in Seattle. 

 AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle.

Winker’s slam — the second of the season for Seattle and Winker’s third career one — put Seattle up 5-1 and helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race. Eugenio Suárez added two hits and drove in a run.

