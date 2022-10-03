Loyal customers said it was like saying good-bye to an old friend Friday. Friends and customers gathered on Friday to wish Brad Fitterer a happy retirement. The business has been in operation in Ellensburg since 1896.
Brad Fitterer is retiring and closing the doors to Fitterer's Furniture on Main Street. The business has been in his family for 126 years. He says it's to spend more time with family.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
FISH Food Bank Executive Director Peggy Morache dropped by to wish Brad Fitterer a happy retirement. Fitterer said he is stepping away from business, but not going anywhere.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Brad Fitterer, left, talks with talks with his brother Jack during his retirement party on Friday.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Friends and customers stopped by Fitterer's Furniture on Friday to wish Brad Fitterer a happy retirement. Fitterer's is closing its doors for the first time since 1896.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Fitterer's Furniture in Ellensburg has been a family-run business since 1896.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The inventory sale has ended, and Fitterer's Furniture is officially closing its doors.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Loyal customers said it was like saying good-bye to an old friend Friday. Friends and customers gathered on Friday to wish Brad Fitterer a happy retirement. The business has been in operation in Ellensburg since 1896.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Friday marked the end of an era with the retirement of Brad Fitterer. His family has owned the business on Main Street since 1896.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Fitterer's Furniture has been a fixture in Ellensburg for 126 years.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Fitterer's Furniture has been a fixture on Main Street for the past 126 years. Brad Fitterer met with friends and customers on Friday during his retirement party.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Friends and customers met at Fitterer's Furniture one last time to wish Brad Fitterer a happy retirement. Fitterer's is closing its doors after 126 years of service in Ellensburg.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Fitterer's Furniture has been a fixture on Main Street since 1896. Brad Fitterer is retiring and closing the doors.