Britain US Lockerbie Suspect

Police and investigators look at what remains of the nose of Pan Am 103 in a field in Lockerbie, Scotland, in this Dec. 22, 1988 file photo.

 AP file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the bomb that destroyed a Pam Am flight over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The attack killed all 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. The majority of those killed were Americans.


Tags

Recommended for you