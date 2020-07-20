This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Dream shows two golf carts in Bradenton, Florida. The WNBA put all 12 of its teams at a single site — the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — in hopes of playing the full 22-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each team was given two golf carts and they are usually parked in front of the villas where the players or operations staff are staying. Atlanta glossed up its carts with the team's new logo on the front.