APTOPIX Aces Storm Basketball

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is hugged by guard Epiphanny Prince as Bird reacts to making a 3-pointer to take a two-point lead over the Las Vegas Aces in the last seconds of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, in Seattle.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE (AP) — Before she tried encapsulating one of the more memorable WNBA playoff games, Becky Hammon let out a little chuckle.

“That was a hell of a game. I don't know if I've ever been a part of something like that," the Las Vegas Aces coach said.

Tags

Recommended for you