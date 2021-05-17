It was perhaps some of the best basketball it had played to that point in the season, but after some old ghosts returned to haunt the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team in the second half, it dropped another game to Prosser Saturday, 82-73.
The Bulldogs (1-4) got off to a torrid start, shooting lights out and pushing the ball up and down the floor at will, taking a 20-6 lead after one quarter.
But after the Mustangs were able to claw their way back into it in the second quarter, they went on a big run in the third quarter when the Bulldogs started losing rebounds and letting the Mustangs score second-chance points.
Ellensburg held Prosser to just 24 points in the first half, but a 58-point second half scoring output from the Mustangs was just too much to overcome for a young EHS squad.
"They switched to a man press and the pressure got to our guys and we ended up turning it over a lot in the second half which led to easy buckets and really got them rolling," EHS head coach Anthony Graham said.
After scoring those buckets, the Mustangs started converting easy shots into tough makes, hitting eight threes in the second half and putting pressure on Ellensburg to score every time down.
"We didn't have quite the same aggressive defense, and they were shooting threes right over the top of us," Graham said. "You add eight threes to a half that's significant."
With such a young squad, and just one senior set to graduate, these Bulldogs are looking to win every game they can this season, but also build for a promising future toward the latter half of the season and into next year.
"We've got six guys learning and growing, and we have two all-league caliber players sitting on our bench or not playing this year," Graham said. "So this is their opportunity to continue to learn and grow.
"The record may not show it, from game one to the game today, they are drastically better."
The Bulldogs next challenge will be against Selah and Noah Pepper next Tuesday at home.
Gibson - 23 points, Andaya - 13 points, Nealey - 12 points, Conaway - 12 points, J. Fenz - 9 points, E. Fenz - 4 points