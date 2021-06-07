In a defense-optional affair, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team scored enough to outpace 1B runners-up Yakama Nation Tribal in a 98-86 win Saturday night.
Running out to a 20-point lead in the first half, the Warriors kept up their offensive pace in all four quarters, with five double-digit scorers.
The Kelly brothers once again led the way for the Warriors, with Jake Kelly registering a triple-double with 26 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds, and Joel Kelly scoring 19 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
"We were pretty effective in our offense, I think our defense is what it had to be in the first half," Cle Elum head coach Eric Terrill said. "If you want to win games you have to come out and play tough in the early minutes and we did that tonight. That got us a lead and we were able to sustain it."
The Eagles made a late comeback, turning the fourth quarter into a free-throw contest by drawing fouls and forcing the Warriors to the line with an aggressive full-court press. As a result, both teams scored in droves in the final frame, with the Eagles narrowly outpacing the Warriors 37-32 in the fourth.
The Eagles Mylo Jones dropped 41 points with a barrage of late three-pointers.
"We know they're a great team, they can score and they can score in bunches," Terrill said. "They can score a lot of points in a short amount of time. So even 15-point or 20-points up you don't feel comfortable because they can come back in two minutes. It was a good battle."
But despite the late barrage, the Warriors held on and remain a frontrunner to win the EWAC district title in a few weeks, as they settle in to their conference schedule in this final week of regular season play.
"They've got a great program and they've been good for a long, long time," Terrill said of Yakama Tribal. "We're a program that's starting to come in to our own. It's a big win for us, we've got some goals, though.
"We wanted to get this done, but we've got some goals, we want to win our league and we want to win our district."
Cle Elum will have that chance, as it is still undefeated in league play and will look forward to three league games this week to close out the regular season.
Jake Kelly - 26 points/15 assists/11 rebounds, Joel Kelly - 19 points/15 rebounds, Ellison - 14 points/7 rebounds, Favero - 12 points, Chafin - 10 points, Razee - 6 points, Bator - 4 points, Montgomery - 4 points, Razee - 2 points, Najar - 1 point