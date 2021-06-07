Ellensburg boys close out season with win over East Valley
Sweeping its league rivals over the course of the season, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team took out its frustrations on East Valley in a 71-39 win to close its season Saturday night.
Emmett Fenz led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals as the Bulldogs (4-9, 4-8 CWAC) can now look forward to summer ball and getting ready for next season, while sending senior Ray Mayo out with a final win. Mayo scored four points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in his final game.
Ellensburg's three other double figure scorers were JT Fenz (14 points), Cade Gibson (15 points), and Noah Nealey (11 points).
E. Fenz - 18 points/11 rebounds/5 steals, Gibson - 15 points/3 rebounds, J. Fenz - 14 points/2 rebounds/2 assists, Nealey - 11 points, Andaya - 6 points, Mayo - 4 points, Boast - 3 points/4 rebounds
Ellensburg girls struggle in season finale with East Valley
Suffering its first loss all season at full strength, the Ellensburg girls basketball team couldn't score in a 49-42 loss in East Valley Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 9-2 CWAC) produced just seven bench points, and couldn't find consistent enough scoring from its starters to end the season on a win.
Despite the loss, Ellensburg was still able to finish the season as CWAC champions with the best league record and series wins against these Red Devils, Selah, Grandview, and Prosser.
Philip - 11 points, Leishman - 10 points, Anderson - 8 points, Rogel - 5 points, Whitney - 4 points, Kennedy - 2 points
Kittitas wins another as postseason nears
In its third strong performance this week, the Kittitas High School boys basketball team routed River View, 70-37, Saturday afternoon to stay in the hunt for league playoffs.
Luke Hayden secured a 12 point, 18 rebound double-double, Cody Van Dorn dominated down low with 15 points to lead the Coyotes, and Blake Catlin scored in double figures again with 13 points.
The Coyotes secured 46 rebounds as a team and dished out 18 team assists in the win.
Hayden - 12 points/18 rebounds, Van Dorn - 15 points, Catlin - 13 points/7 rebounds, Coles - 12 points, Rosbach - 9 points/7 rebounds, Varnum - 1 point/6 rebounds, Towner - 4 points, Littler - 1 point, Martin - 1 point
Cle Elum girls drop another to Yakama Tribal
Welcoming a non-league matchup once again to Cle Elum, the girls basketball squad fell 58-21 to Yakama Nation Tribal.
Ellison - 4 points, Dewitt - 4 points, Anderson - 4 points, Rainwater - 4 points, Bator - 3 points, Martin - 2 points