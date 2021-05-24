At full strength, it seems almost impossible to score on the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team.
It's aggressive zone defense, mixed in with some man, led up top by two of the most disruptive guards in the league, and anchored by 6-foot-6 Olivia Anderson, appears indomitable.
"I've always been told defense wins games, offense, it'll come," Anderson said. "Giving 100% on defense and knowing shots are going to fall eventually, like we all put in the time, so they're going to fall eventually as long as we play good defense we'll be OK."
That certainly was the case in the Bulldogs 42-18 win over East Valley Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils didn't score until the second quarter, and by then the Bulldogs (6-1) had already built up a double digit lead thanks to a frustrating defense and an offense that took advantage.
Anderson managed to avoid early foul trouble, and East Valley couldn't get anything to fall, inside or outside, all game.
But the post says it all starts with guards Dylan Philip and Rylee Leishman up top.
"They're amazing, we're beyond fortunate to have two lockdown defenders," Anderson said. "They really set the tone for defense in general. ... I think them getting the stops up top really sets the tone for us down low because if they're busting their butts trying to keep them from passing the ball then we need to bust our butts once the ball is dead so they can't find a way to get it."
As a result, the Red Devils scored in single digits in every quarter save one, and the Bulldogs feasted on sloppy passes and other hustle plays for easy scores.
Only one Bulldog scored in double figures, Philip, who had 13 points, but every starter scored, and Kami Hartrick and Maddie Kennedy combined for seven points off the bench.
It was just another team win, with a team defensive effort.
"It's so fun," Anderson said. "One of my favorite parts of the game is fastbreaks and just getting up the floor and running. That's one of the things I think our team has an advantage with is running the floor."
Ellensburg has a nonleague matchup against Wenatchee next on Tuesday.
Philip - 13 points, Anderson - 8 points, Blume - 7 points, Hartrick - 5 points, Whitney - 4 points, Leishman - 2 points, Kennedy - 2 points