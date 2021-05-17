Led by two first-team all-league selections in Cade Gibson and Rykier Fortier, the Ellensburg High School baseball team finished with six total players honored after a solid season.
On the second team for the Bulldogs are Kyler Delvo, Jacob Roseberry, and Joe Bugni. Junior Jack Morrill earned honorable mention.
Coach of the Year: Dave Kleinow, Grandview
Most Valuable Player: Dean Pettyjohn, Selah
First Team All-League: Aiden Estill (East Valley), Kobe Taylor (East Valley), Dillan Morrow (East Valley), Ryker Fortier (Ellensburg), Cade Gibson (Ellensburg), Matthew Sauve (Grandview), Caden Herbst (Selah), Connor Dailey (Selah), Carter Seely (Selah), Grant Chapman (Selah)
Second Team All-League: Bryce Larkin (East Valley), Tyler Stone (East Valley), Kyler Delvo (Ellensburg), Jacob Roseberry (Ellensburg), Joe Bugni (Ellensburg), Jose Cardenas (Grandview), Cole Judkins (Grandview), Cooper Kleinow (Grandview), Diego Contreras (Prosser), Josh Robillard (Prosser), Drew Benjamin (Selah)
Honorable Mention: Kaden Taylor (East Valley), Garin Gurtler (East Valley), Jack Morrill (Ellensburg), Elyan Gomez (Grandview), Jake Jensen (Prosser)