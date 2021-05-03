Avenging a loss earlier in the year at Selah, the Ellensburg High School baseball team came out firing in a 5-2 opening win against the Vikings at home, before dropping the second matchup 12-0 to close its season.
In the first game Jacob Roseberry starred at the plate and recorded the save, recording a huge three RBI off a home run and closing the door in the final inning to help the Bulldogs walk away winners after game one.
Roseberry's homer in the fifth inning proved to be the decisive runs Ellensburg needed to beat its rival and hand Selah its first conference loss of the season.
The second game wasn't nearly as kind to the Bulldogs. They rattled through four pitchers, and the Vikings kept the Bulldogs at bay at the plate behind another strong performance from pitcher Carter Seely. Ellensburg managed just one hit off Seely and were struck out 11 times in the second game.
(SHS) Caden Herbst, Drew Benjamin (6) and Dean Pettyjohn
(EHS) Kyler Delvo, Jacob Roseberry (7) and Jack Morrill
(EHS) Jacob Roseberry 1-for-2, HR, three RBI, save. (EHS) Cade Gibson 2-for-4, three runs. (EHS) Kyler Delvo 6.0 IP, five hits, one ER, five strikeouts. (SHS) Ryan Bair 1-for-3, RBI. (SHS) Caden Herbst 5.2 IP, three ER, 12 strikeouts.
(SHS) Carter Seely, Eian Peralta (6) and Dean Pettyjohn
(EHS) Tieton Estey, Cade Gibson (3), Riley Gibson (5), Devon Sitton (7) and Jack Morrill
(EHS) Ryker Fortier, 1-for-3, one walk, six assists. (EHS) Jack Morrill two walks. (SHS) Carter Seely 5.0 IP, one hit, seven strikeouts, 2-for-4, two RBI, 2B. Dean Pettyjohn 2-for-5, two RBI, two runs, 2B.