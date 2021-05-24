It took a few weeks, and a couple of tough lessons early on, but the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team is finally on a win streak.
For the first time in their shortened season, the Bulldogs (3-5) have won back-to-back games after avenging an overtime loss to Grandview Friday night, and doubling down with a huge second win over East Valley on Saturday, 71-51.
The Bulldogs pushed the Red Devils around for the first eight minutes, with junior Cade Gibson dropping in four three-pointers and scoring most of the team's 19 first quarter points. But after an emphasis was made in practice on the defensive end last week, it was EHS' defense that really helped them keep the momentum going.
"Now with our defense we're getting out in transition a lot more, we're moving the ball a lot better, getting a lot of better shots," Gibson said.
The junior was the one who benefited the most from a strong defensive performance, scoring a team-high 21 points with five three-pointers to go along with another team-high four steals.
Despite the loss of post presence Gavin Marrs this season, who is nursing an injury, the Bulldogs have found their footing inside thanks to the likes of sophomore Emmett Fenz, who dished out six assists and helped ease some of the defensive pressure on Gibson.
"I get faceguarded a lot, so those open threes don't really happen. I'm usually running off screens a lot," Gibson said. "But my teammates were doing a good job of getting in the paint and they had a guy help down and they were hitting me in the hands and making it easy."
Gibson's hot game was just another in a long line of strong offensive performances for a young squad. Whether it's either of the Fenz brothers, JT or Emmett, Gibson, freshman Darius Andaya, or anyone else, the Bulldogs are finding scorers all over the floor, and at just the right time.
"That's just the start of it for us this year. We had a slow start, I only had one practice after baseball season," Gibson said. "We weren't really meshing at the start but we're really getting it as a team and I think we're gonna pick up a couple more."
Next up for Ellensburg is a nonleague matchup against Wenatchee on Tuesday.
Gibson - 21 points, 4 steals, 5-of-7 3P, E. Fenz - 11 points, 6 assists, 0 turnovers, Andaya - 13 points, 63% from the field