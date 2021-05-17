In its second ugly game in a row, the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team couldn't come back to win this time, dropping its first game of the season to Prosser, 51-40.
After not hitting a single shot in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (4-1) scrapped back to take a one-point lead heading into the final quarter, but it wasn't to be.
Prosser's Halle Wright scored 13 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Ellensburg managed just 13 as a team in another tough offensive showing.
"We were out of sync the whole time," EHS head coach Jeff Whitney said. "It is what it is. You've got to step up, whether kids are injured or kids aren't there. Someone has to step up."
Playing without normal starters Rylee Leishman and Olivia Anderson, who had AAU obligations, the Bulldogs had to rotate players in positions that they weren't accustomed to, with Dylan Philip running at point and several other Bulldogs playing out of normal position.
As a result, the offensive flow never really came in an ugly shooting performance.
"They never got in that flow, ever," Whitney said. "It was choppy the whole way.
"I give them credit, we ran them out here, and they came back. They showed a little pride and a little moxie is what they did."
Defensively, the Bulldogs kept themselves in the game, holding the Mustangs (4-1) to just eight points in the first quarter, and single-digit scoring in each quarter until the second half.
But a late barrage of free throws, and an 8-of-20 shooting performance from the charity stripe for the Bulldogs did them in.
"It's mental," Whitney said. "There's some roles we play on our team and we had to make a lot of adjustments this week. But still, at the end of the day, once you tip it up, you have to go out and do your job. I give them the credit, because they did their job."
Ellensburg will play next against Selah at home this Tuesday, and should be closer to full strength with the return of Leishman and Anderson.
Philip - 9 points, Hartrick - 8 points, Jones - 7 points, Blume - 6 points, Whitney - 5 points, Kennedy - 3 points, Rogel - 2 points