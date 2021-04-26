Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Using a strong offensive attack, and a shutout effort by Michael Towner in the second game, the Kittitas High School baseball team swept Riverside Christian Saturday afternoon in two dominant games. 

In the first, a 22-4 win in three innings, the Coyotes used a 17-run second inning to propel them to an easy victory. Four players notched at least three RBI, and the Coyotes turned 13 hits into 22 runs while just allowing four runs off four hits. 

The second game featured a strong showing on the mound for Towner, who threw a complete four-inning shutout, allowing just three hits en route to a 15-0 win. 

The Coyotes will take on Sunnyside Christian next on Tuesday. 

Game 1 box score

RCHS 130 XXX X - 4-4-5

KHS 5(17)X XXX X - 22-13-2

(RCHS) Gannon, Austin (2), Justin (2) and Dan

(KHS) Gilson, Carlson (3) and Catlin, Tamez (3) 

Highlights

Gilson 3-for-3, three RBI, three runs, 2B. Coles 1-for-2, HR, three RBI. Towner 2-for-3, three RBI, three runs. 

Game 2 box score

RCHS 000 0XX X - 0-3-1

KHS (12)10 2XX X - 15-15-0

(RCHS) Jonathan, Justin (2), Alex (3) and Dan

(KHS) Towner and Catlin, Tamez (2)

Highlights

Towner 4 IP, complete game, zero runs, three hits, 1-for-2, 2B. Catlin 1-for-1, two RBI, 3B. Gilson 2-for-2, two RBI, 3B. 

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.