Using a strong offensive attack, and a shutout effort by Michael Towner in the second game, the Kittitas High School baseball team swept Riverside Christian Saturday afternoon in two dominant games.
In the first, a 22-4 win in three innings, the Coyotes used a 17-run second inning to propel them to an easy victory. Four players notched at least three RBI, and the Coyotes turned 13 hits into 22 runs while just allowing four runs off four hits.
The second game featured a strong showing on the mound for Towner, who threw a complete four-inning shutout, allowing just three hits en route to a 15-0 win.
The Coyotes will take on Sunnyside Christian next on Tuesday.
KHS 5(17)X XXX X - 22-13-2
(RCHS) Gannon, Austin (2), Justin (2) and Dan
(KHS) Gilson, Carlson (3) and Catlin, Tamez (3)
Gilson 3-for-3, three RBI, three runs, 2B. Coles 1-for-2, HR, three RBI. Towner 2-for-3, three RBI, three runs.
KHS (12)10 2XX X - 15-15-0
(RCHS) Jonathan, Justin (2), Alex (3) and Dan
(KHS) Towner and Catlin, Tamez (2)
Towner 4 IP, complete game, zero runs, three hits, 1-for-2, 2B. Catlin 1-for-1, two RBI, 3B. Gilson 2-for-2, two RBI, 3B.