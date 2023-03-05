Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Formula One qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Bahrain GP will be held on Sunday March 5, 2023.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

Max Verstappen's dominant Bahrain Grand Prix victory seemed normal by his high standards.

The surprise of the Formula One season opening race? Fernando Alonso in a stunning third place on his debut for Aston Martin.


