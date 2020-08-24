Many people find that the easiest way to avoid a knock at the door from a Census taker is to fill out the information themselves. What they may not realize, however is that the few minutes it takes to fill in the information asked through the count has direct implications on local organizations and their ability to help the county’s most vulnerable citizens.
The 2020 Census will end collection efforts at the end of September, and organizations like HopeSource are working to educate citizens about the importance the count has on the social safety net in Kittitas County. HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said her organization receives approximately 85% of its operational funding through federal, state, and local funds, the majority of which are determined through the demographics gleaned through the Census count.
“Population and income demographics determine how much money we get,” she said.
Grindle said her organization worked with the county on outreach and education to the public regarding the Census, although the efforts did not include physically going to people’s houses.
“The Census has four or five distinct divisions when they’re doing the count,” she said. “Each one’s responsible for a certain type of activity. Ours was to do education and outreach in our community to make sure as many people as possible understood the importance of the Census, how to get to the Census, what to do and what the process was if you didn’t mail it in.”
Grindle said her organization performed much of the outreach via social media, as well as through advertisements and posters.
“We did letters and phone calls,” she said. “We also did a lot of public workshops up until COVID all though the county. We worked with other agencies like the libraries and Worksource to make sure our reach was as wide as possible.”
With some areas seeing lower than desired count numbers, Grindle said there are many reasons for such a scenario. Early in the Census count, she said individuals that received mail through post office boxes were not receiving Census material.
“Many areas like Ronald, Roslyn and Kittitas are almost entirely post office boxes,” she said. “We did postings and a lot of other things to try and get around that.”
With the onset of the pandemic, Grindle said the public outreach effort was hindered beyond the ability to provide public workshops.
“Social media still works, but all the other on the ground things no longer worked because people were just not out and around,” she said. “Those were some of the things that added to the lower count.”
Beyond funding, Grindle said the other important factor of the Census count is that it helps determine legislative representation for each region counted. In turn, she said the legislators use the Census data to determine the allocations that each community receives.
“To some extent, they are relying on the Census data to get money out to their constituents,” she said. “We always look at the fact that if the Census isn’t accurate, it’s going to impact the amount of money we have in each 10-year cycle.”
When count numbers trend downward, Grindle said her organization prepares by planning for a worst-case scenario and benefiting beyond that if the numbers level out. She said it is important for organizations like HopeSource to remain optimistic that the numbers will level out by the end of the count.
“It’s not just a wish,” she said. “It’s really a practical estimation that things are settling down now and people are paying attention to it. At that point, we’ve done the education and outreach, but at some point, there’s going to be a Census worker that’s going to go to every door.”
As the count enters the final month, Gindle said it is also crucial for organizations like hers to develop strong bonds with government representatives in order to keep them in tune with the needs of their constituents.
“We are in strong contact with legislators, urging them to take a look at the situation on the ground here,” she said. “We aren’t completely reliant on census data. We’re very active legislatively.”